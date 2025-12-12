ITGR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Integer Holdings Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) common stock between July 25, 2024 and October 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until February 9, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Integer Holdings class action lawsuit. Captioned West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Integer Holdings Corporation, No. 25-cv-10251 (S.D.N.Y.), the Integer Holdings class action lawsuit charges Integer Holdings and certain of Integer Holdings’ top executives and advisors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Integer Holdings operates as a medical device contract development and manufacturing company.

The Integer Holdings class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Integer Holdings materially overstated its competitive position within the growing electrophysiology (“EP”) manufacturing market; (ii) despite Integer Holdings’ claims of strong visibility into customer demand, Integer Holdings was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; and (iii) in turn, Integer Holdings mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for its Cardio & Vascular segment.

The Integer Holdings class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 23, 2025, Integer Holdings disclosed that it had lowered its full-year 2025 sales guidance, which fell short of analysts’ estimates. Additionally, Integer Holdings informed investors that it expected net sales growth of -2% to 2% and organic sales growth of 0% and 4% for the full year of 2026, according to the complaint. Integer Holdings CEO, defendant Joseph W. Dziedzic, further allegedly stated that, “[w]hile select headwinds are expected to impact our 2026 sales, we believe our strategy and strong product development pipeline will lead to a return to 200 basis points above-market organic growth in 2027.” On this news, the price of Integer Holdings common stock fell more than 32%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Integer Holdings common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Integer Holdings class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Integer Holdings investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Integer Holdings shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Integer Holdings class action lawsuit.

