PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: PhenixFIN Corporation PhenixFIN Corporation

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year and the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025.

Highlights

  • Fourth quarter total investment income of $6.9 million; net investment income of $1.4 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $160.8 million, or $80.24 per share as of September 30, 2025, vs. $79.37 per share as of September 30, 2024
  • Weighted average yield was 12.8% on debt and other income producing investments as of the fiscal year end

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“Throughout fiscal year 2025, we remained focused on executing our strategy to grow NAV per share and enhance shareholder value. We continued our share repurchase program throughout the year, and in February we paid a special dividend of $1.43 per share. As always, we actively monitor our portfolio and assess potential impacts from economic and market developments. During the quarter, upon First Brands Group’s delayed refinancing of the First Lien Term Loan, we quickly sold our entire position at nearly par (95.5), a demonstration of our nimbleness in seeking to protect capital when our investment outlook changes. We look forward to delivering continued value for shareholders in 2026 and beyond.”

Selected Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025:

Total investment income was $6.9 million of which $6.7 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.2 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $5.5 million and total net investment income was $1.4 million.

The Company recorded a net realized loss of $0.04 million and net unrealized gain of $2.2 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $302.3 million and consisted of 36 portfolio companies.

The Company had 1 portfolio company investment on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $0.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2025, the Company had $7.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
 
  September 30,
2025		  September 30,
2024		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $139,342,491 and $143,179,354 respectively) $145,280,169  $142,233,426 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $35,390,223 and $20,564,242, respectively)  35,381,405   14,750,785 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $149,656,451 and $97,016,429, respectively)  121,610,914   70,931,647 
Total Investments at fair value  302,272,488   227,915,858 
Cash and cash equivalents  7,289,371   67,571,559 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  1,203,404   1,313,598 
Other receivable  44,971   65,838 
Dividends receivable  42,950   23,468 
Other assets  2,746,775   1,066,323 
Deferred tax asset, net  1,234,847   887,099 
Deferred financing costs  1,384,767   760,680 
Due from Affiliate  572,331   90,500 
Prepaid share repurchase  96,342   101,115 
Receivable for investments sold  21,549   2,955,775 
Total Assets $316,909,795  $302,751,813 
         
Liabilities:        
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,141,393 and $1,510,815, respectively) $148,011,724  $135,723,636 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  4,226,889   5,570,150 
Other liabilities  2,439,405   294,063 
Interest and fees payable  1,187,574   768,043 
Taxes payable  137,538   - 
Due to Affiliate  132,365   88,148 
Total Liabilities  156,135,495   142,444,040 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,003,769 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively  2,004   2,020 
Capital in excess of par value  704,640,648   704,909,588 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (543,868,352)  (544,603,835)
Total Net Assets  160,774,300   160,307,773 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $316,909,795  $302,751,813 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $80.24  $79.37 
 


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  For the Year Ended September 30, 
  2025  2024  2023 
Interest Income:         
Interest from investments         
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:            
Cash $12,190,186  $10,231,111  $8,031,539 
Payment in-kind  1,355,918   938,879   506,555 
Affiliated investments:            
Cash  614,409   742,881   1,925,293 
Payment in-kind  -   -   460,856 
Controlled investments:            
Cash  2,452,227   2,121,713   667,312 
Payment in-kind  -   268,831   557,981 
Total interest income  16,612,740   14,303,415   12,149,536 
Dividend income            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  2,183,106   2,691,393   3,139,592 
Affiliated investments  254,231   199,388   - 
Controlled investments  5,024,928   3,972,352   3,716,676 
Total dividend income  7,462,265   6,863,133   6,856,268 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  194,954   500,079   400,031 
Fee income (see Note 9)  992,363   514,949   324,290 
Other income  -   22   402,138 
Total Investment Income  25,262,322   22,181,598   20,132,263 
             
Expenses:            
Interest and financing expenses  10,278,961   6,609,473   5,531,833 
Salaries and benefits  5,067,324   6,850,792   4,186,852 
Professional fees, net  1,977,541   1,462,766   1,404,676 
General and administrative expenses  1,239,221   1,093,922   983,274 
Directors fees  816,000   750,000   728,833 
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)  404,941   301,931   320,310 
Insurance expenses  338,013   378,854   466,319 
Total expenses  20,122,001   17,447,738   13,622,097 
Net Investment Income  5,140,321   4,733,860   6,510,166 
             
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments            
Net realized gains (losses):            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  (1,618,869)  740,924   (10,538,228)
Affiliated investments  (10,316,867)  (1,991,456)  (1,018,267)
Controlled investments  13,230   8,542,831   23,456 
Total net realized gains (losses)  (11,922,506)  7,292,299   (11,533,039)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  6,883,606   7,862,162   15,954,552 
Affiliated investments  5,804,639   5,130,836   7,327,399 
Controlled investments  (1,960,755)  (7,287,134)  8,659,262 
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  10,727,490   5,705,864   31,941,213 
Deferred tax benefit (expense)  210,210   887,099   - 
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  (984,806)  13,885,262   20,408,174 
             
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $4,155,515  $18,619,122  $26,918,340 
             
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $2.06  $9.13  $12.87 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)  2,015,157   2,040,253   2,092,326 