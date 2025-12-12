Laser Optics Market Poised to Hit $19.23 Billion by 2030 with 11.9% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Optics Market by Component (Laser Mirrors, Laser Lenses, Splitters, Optical Modulators), Application (Laser Processing, Optical Communication, Medical Laser Systems), End-user Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laser optics market is projected to reach USD 19.23 billion by 2030, growing from USD 10.97 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this growth include the ascending demand for high-precision manufacturing processes in automotive and electronics due to the clean cuts and reduced waste offered by lasers. Technological advancements, such as fiber and ultrafast lasers, are expanding application areas in telecommunications, medical devices, and additive manufacturing.

The surge in data consumption and the deployment of 5G networks are further propelling the demand for laser optics in data centers and telecommunications infrastructure. The transition towards automation and Industry 4.0 is also boosting laser optics adoption in automated production lines. The telecommunications sector is poised to have the largest market share during this period, driven by the requirement for high-speed global networks and reliable data transfer systems.

Telecommunications are leveraging laser-based systems like VCSEL and optical transmitters, providing substantial advantages over traditional radio frequency methods, including increased bandwidth and reduced interference. This trend is bolstered by the expansion of hyperscale data centers and the growth of the inter-satellite optical link market.

Optical communication applications are expected to display the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for high-speed, high-bandwidth data transfer is intensifying globally, with laser communication systems offering data rates far exceeding traditional methods at counts as high as 100 Gbps. These systems provide lower latency connections, ideal for satellite communications, data centers, and terrestrial networks, thus becoming indispensable for next-generation global networks.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the laser optics sector, fostered by its advanced production capabilities, robust R&D investments, and adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives. Germany, the UK, and France are leading contributors, with Germany being a standout due to its strong motor vehicle and industrial production sectors. The region is focusing on technological innovation and automation to meet the growing demand for laser systems across various industries, including automotive, aviation, and medical equipment.

The study incorporates insights from industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The breakdown of the primary contributors is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 18%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 60%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 21%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 44%

By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 30%, and RoW - 5%

Key players in the laser optics market include Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), and JENOPTIK AG (Germany). Other notable companies are Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Laser Components (Germany), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Shanghai Optics (US).

Research Coverage: The report provides a comprehensive outlook on the laser optics market segmented by components, applications, end-user industries, and regions. It discusses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, mergers, and strategic moves by key players.

Reasons to Buy This Report: Stakeholders gain insights on market trends, competitive landscapes, and strategies, assisting in better business positioning and planning focused go-to-market approaches. The report highlights key growth determinants, including opportunities in optical communication and challenges posed by regulatory and safety compliance issues.

The report offers insights on key drivers, product development/innovation, market development, and diversification, and provides a competitive assessment of leading players like Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), and JENOPTIK AG (Germany), among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 255 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 10.97 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 19.23 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Coherent Corp.

Trumpf

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd

Ipg Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik Ag

Edmund Optics Inc

Laser Components

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Shanghai Optics

Lumentum Operations LLC

Lacroix Precision Optics

Perkins Precision Developments (Ppd)

Avantier Inc.

Fisba

Ird Glass

Mok Optics Co Ltd

Castech Inc.

Mld Technologies LLC

Tecoptics Inc.

Aperture Optical Sciences

Zygo Corporation

Thorlabs Inc.

Hangzhou Shalom Electro-Optics Technology Co. Ltd.

Eksma Optics

Omega Optical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxozg3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment