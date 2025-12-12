Harold Health Launches New Telehealth Platform Supporting Men’s Mental and Physical Well-being

Miami, Florida, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harold Health announced the official release of the Harold Health app, a dedicated telehealth platform designed exclusively for men and built to support both mental and physical well-being. The app offers secure video and audio visits, messaging access, and fully encrypted health records while delivering prescriptions and supplements tailored to men through a unified, HIPAA and HL7-compliant system. By combining technology, licensed providers, and advanced care pathways, the platform promotes a holistic approach to men's health for users across the United States.

Harold Health addresses a rapidly growing need as more men seek convenient access to support for anxiety, stress, hormonal concerns, performance challenges, and everyday wellbeing. The platform connects users with licensed medical providers, therapists, and specialized coaches across 42 states, offering cutting-edge mental health and wellness therapies within an easy-to-use mobile experience.





In November 2025, Harold Health hosted its first men’s-only mental health retreat, featuring therapists and coaches available on the app. The retreat introduced the foundation of the Harold Health “brotherhood,” a supportive environment that mirrors the community experience users can expect inside the platform. Participants engaged in guided sessions, wellness practices, and peer connection activities that reflect the company’s mission to expand support beyond traditional clinical care.





The app’s On-Demand Telehealth services give users flexibility to meet with real providers without waiting rooms or scheduling barriers. Through secure video or audio calls, users can address concerns confidentially while maintaining full HIPAA protection. Messaging options allow ongoing communication between visits, offering continuous support during critical moments.





Harold Health leadership emphasized the urgent need to deliver accessible care for men nationwide. “We are so excited to bring to the US a comprehensive solution to address mental health challenges faced by men in an easy to use app that will guide men on their individual journey to mental health and wellbeing. Here you will find amazing doctors and therapists and the support and community needed to achieve their mental health goals,” the company stated.





