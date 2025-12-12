Koryx Copper Announces Further Positive Drill Results at the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

Highlights



Assays reported for a further 9 drill holes for 4,007m of diamond drilling.

Consistent drill results with excellent localized higher-grade zones providing a potential opportunity for higher-grade mine scheduling within the wider mineral resource envelope.

Notable drill intercepts from the holes include: HM103: 74m @ 0.36% Cu (66 to 140m) incl. 16m @ 0.56% Cu (106 to 122m) HM102: 19m @ 0.64% Cu (204 to 223m) HM107: 18m @ 0.45% Cu (12 to 30m) HM104: 26m @ 0.36% Cu (220 to 246m)

214m @ 0.34% Cu (272 to 486m)

HM101:

62m @ 0.31% Cu (0 to 62m)

66m @ 0.37% Cu (254 to 320m)

HM97: 22m @ 0.31% Cu (264 to 376m)

HM98: 56m @ 0.33% Cu (38 to 94m) HM105: 66m @ 0.32% Cu (428 to 494m)

16m @ 0.39% Cu (540 to 556m)

Two additional drill rigs recently arrived on site for a total of 12 active drill rigs on site presently.



Significant progress with PFS preparation drilling (pit and civils geotechnical) in addition to ongoing infill & expansion drilling.



Geological modelling and mineral resource estimation work ongoing, with the aim of publishing an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) before the end of January 2026.



Engineering & met studies (power & water, infrastructure, transport logistics) and permitting activities (environmental, mining, land access) ongoing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce assay results from 9 drill holes (4,007m) received as part of the Phase 2 and 3 drill program for its 2025 exploration and project development strategy on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia.

Haib is an advanced-stage, open pit porphyry Cu/Mo/Au project that is envisaged to produce a copper concentrate via conventional crushing/milling/flotation, with the potential for additional copper production via heap leaching. What sets it apart are its world-class geological scale, technical simplicity with no fatal flaws, scalability and predictable permitting environment in Namibia.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: “The latest drill results reinforce the strong fundamentals of the Haib Copper Project, confirming consistent grades over wide intercepts like 214m @ 0.34% Cu in HM104, and delivering localized higher-grade intercepts such as 19m @ 0.64% Cu in HM102. These results provide confidence in the consistency of the metal content as well as opportunities to enhance the grade profile during the mine scheduling process. The team continues to fast track the drill programs, with 12 rigs now operating on site and undertaking varied programs, focused on resource conversion as well as advancing pit wall stability and civil construction geotechnical drilling in preparation for the PFS study which has been initiated. Also, we are fully engaged in completing the updated mineral resource estimate, which for the first time will include gold & molybdenum by-product credits plus a substantially enhanced geological interpretation and improved understanding of the geological controls of the Haib deposit.”

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Assay results indicated in black shown on the long section below

Figure 2. Long section looking northeast showing nine drillhole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Discussion of Drill Results

Nine drillholes are reported across the main mineralised zone at Haib including one in Target 1, two in Target 2, four in Target 3 and two in Target 4. Approximately half are in-fill holes, while the remainder tested extensions of mineralisation around the periphery of known higher-grade zones. Most peripheral holes returned positive results, suggesting potential for localised increases in resource tonnage. Another encouraging observation is the presence of broad, Au-enriched intervals (>0.1 g/t), particularly in the northern parts of Targets 2 and 3, although their overall significance is not yet fully understood.

Target 1 Results



HM102 was collared just south of the Volstruis River in the northwest of Target 1 to test the down-dip extension of shallow higher-grade mineralisation. Cu mineralisation begins at 204m, slightly deeper than predicted, and continues to end of hole. Based on nearby drilling, this depth difference is more likely related to faulting near the Volstruis River than to a change in dip. Mo and Au are generally absent, except for a 6m interval between 206–212m averaging 0.13 g/t Au and 1.18% Cu.

Target 2 Results

HM98 was drilled northwards from the centre of Target 2, to better define the northern limit of Cu mineralisation. Results align closely with expectations with mineralisation ending at 358m (predicted 360m). Within the broad mineralised zones, Cu grades remain consistently between 0.30 and 0.35%, with higher grades restricted to isolated samples. Mo is not present in significant amounts, and Au is low overall, except for a short interval between 62 and 70m where it averages just below 0.1 g/t.

HM105 was collared southwest of Target 2 to test the westward extension of newly identified NW–SE trending Cu mineralisation along the southwestern margin of the target. A secondary objective was to determine whether Cu mineralisation intersected historically by RTZ hole HB012, located 145m to the south, extended north-eastwards. As no mineralisation had previously been modelled in this area, the positive Cu intersections represent new resource tonnage and potentially a new Cu zone. Mo is largely absent except between 40 and 114m, where it averages 0.02% (including three samples >0.1%). Gold remains at or near the detection limit (0.005 g/t).

Target 3 Results

HM97 was collared in the north of Target 4 and drilled northwards into the main Target 3 system. As expected, Cu grades are initially low and continue down to 230m, which is deeper than the current resource model. Although this suggests potential localised tonnage loss, the mineralised interval at depth is significantly wider, offsetting this. Mo increases between 198 and 338m, averaging 0.03%, including two samples >0.1% and one at 0.43%. Gold is mostly absent except for a substantial 76m interval between 590 and 660m averaging 0.17 g/t, including multiple samples exceeding 0.2–0.4 g/t and a maximum of 0.55g/t.

HM104 was also collared in northern Target 4 and drilled northwards. It intersects shallow higher-grade mineralisation consistent with holes to the south, confirming that this zone reaches surface just north of the collar. Multiple narrower Cu intervals (6 and 26m wide) occur to 246m, after which the hole enters the main Target 3 mineralisation for 214m intersection width from 272m depth. These results represent significant local tonnage gains, both within the deeper Target 3 and in the volume between Targets 4 and 3.

HM106 was drilled in the northeastern part of Target 3 and positioned to tighten hole spacing near the Shear Zone that bounds the northern extent of mineralisation. Here, Cu occurs in several moderately steep, parallel zones separated by low-grade intervals. This is reflected in HM106 where an upper barren interval is followed by Cu mineralisation between 70 and 120m with multiple narrower higher-grade zones, including a peak grade of 2.2% Cu with 0.16 g/t Au. Below 120m, Cu grades decrease but remain above 0.1%, suggesting the hole did not intersect the Shear Zone. Mo remains low throughout.

HM107 was drilled 80m north of HM106 on the same section and encountered Cu mineralisation near surface, including 12m at 0.9 g/t Au. This correlates well with HM106 and supports a southwest-dipping mineralised geometry. From 34m downward, Cu drops below 0.1% for the remainder of the hole, indicating intersection of the main Shear Zone. Mo is absent; however, between 92–104m, Au averages 0.1 g/t, and the final 2.8m sample returned 0.51 g/t Au.

Target 4 Results

HM101 was collared in the northwest of Target 4 and drilled towards Target 3. It unexpectedly intersected a relatively broad, well-mineralised Cu zone from surface to 62m, despite the resource model predicting little to no shallow Cu here. Additional higher-grade intervals extend to 106m. A 66m intersection averaging 0.37% Cu from 254m lies outside the existing higher-grade domain and, together with upper mineralisation, should contribute positively to local resource tonnage. Mo is elevated between 142 to 204m (~0.02%) and largely absent elsewhere. Gold remains at detection limit.

HM103 was collared west of HM101 and drilled towards Target 3. It also contrasts with the resource model prediction by intersecting a well-developed higher-grade Cu zone between 66 to 144m, followed by three further high-grade intervals down to 436m. At 478m, the hole enters the main Target 3 mineralisation, remaining in it to 498m. Mo is sporadic and low grade, becoming absent below 466m. Au remains at detection limit throughout.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) HM97

Entire Hole 0 839 839 0.16 0.007 0.029 Main 2 12 10 0.32 0.001 0.010 Main 264 376 112 0.31 0.026 0.024 Including 286 292 6 0.59 0.022 0.037 Including 322 326 4 0.53 0.254 0.069 Including 358 362 4 0.69 0.003 0.047 Main 480 494 14 0.31 0.002 0.020 HM98

Entire Hole 0 462 462 0.24 0.003 0.028 Main 0 12 12 0.30 0.002 0.018 Main 38 94 56 0.33 0.005 0.039 Main 120 138 18 0.31 0.006 0.035 Main 250 358 108 0.30 0.003 0.024 Including 280 286 6 0.48 0.003 0.026 Including 352 358 6 1.07 0.003 0.055 HM101

Entire Hole 0 417 417 0.20 0.004 0.009 Main 0 62 62 0.31 0.002 0.009 Including 20 24 4 0.49 0.004 0.004 Including 30 34 4 0.56 0.001 0.022 Main 68 82 14 0.33 0.008 0.018 Main 102 106 4 0.49 0.013 0.011 Main 150 154 4 0.39 0.021 0.008 Main 178 190 12 0.30 0.011 0.009 Main 200 208 8 0.42 0.008 0.011 Main 254 320 66 0.37 0.005 0.011 Including 278 282 4 1.19 0.001 0.011 Including 296 302 6 0.54 0.003 0.011 Including 314 318 4 0.70 0.001 0.016 Main 374 382 8 0.62 0.002 0.041 HM102

Entire Hole 0 223 223 0.16 0.001 0.021 Main 204 223 19 0.64 0.002 0.058 Including 204 212 8 1.04 0.003 0.126 HM103

Entire Hole 0 591 591 0.24 0.004 0.027 Main 66 140 74 0.36 0.006 0.015 Including 66 70 4 1.28 0.002 0.017 Including 84 92 8 0.50 0.005 0.014 Including 106 122 16 0.56 0.015 0.026 Main 152 160 8 0.37 0.002 0.029 Main 306 314 8 0.32 0.008 0.020 Main 428 436 8 0.47 0.001 0.048 Main 478 498 20 0.30 0.000 0.034 HM104

Entire Hole 0 515 515 0.25 0.008 0.022 Main 10 22 12 0.33 0.001 0.021 Main 50 56 6 0.33 0.001 0.023 Main 106 120 14 0.34 0.011 0.024 Including 118 120 2 0.76 0.001 0.040 Main 126 134 8 0.44 0.008 0.030 Including 126 128 2 0.60 0.008 0.049 Including 132 134 2 0.84 0.008 0.049 Main 220 246 26 0.36 0.005 0.027 Main 272 486 214 0.34 0.010 0.024 Including 312 316 4 0.83 0.005 0.031 Including 320 330 10 0.97 0.006 0.052 Including 338 348 10 0.65 0.007 0.030 Including 414 420 6 0.44 0.004 0.027 HM105

Entire Hole 0 657 657 0.15 0.005 0.013 Main 56 76 20 0.31 0.042 0.019 Main 428 494 66 0.32 0.002 0.018 Including 434 440 6 0.52 0.001 0.015 Including 460 464 4 0.97 0.003 0.051 Main 540 556 16 0.39 0.002 0.025 HM106

Entire Hole 0 223 223 0.16 0.002 0.022 Main 70 80 10 0.78 0.006 0.063 Including 72 76 4 1.42 0.010 0.107 Main 100 106 6 0.34 0.003 0.021 HM107

Entire Hole 0 223 223 0.10 0.001 0.040 Main 12 30 18 0.45 0.006 0.060