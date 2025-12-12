Revuforj® (revumenib) Named Best New Drug at the Scrip Awards 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Revuforj® (revumenib) was named Best New Drug at the Scrip Awards 2025, held by Citeline. The Best New Drug Award recognizes excellence in pharmaceutical development and the drug that represents the best therapeutic advance in its area.

Revuforj is a first-in-class menin inhibitor that was FDA approved in November 2024 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia with a KMT2A translocation as determined by an FDA-authorized test in adult and pediatric patients one year and older. In October 2025, Revuforj was approved by the FDA for the treatment of R/R acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) mutation in adult and pediatric patients one year and older who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

“It is an honor to receive this prestigious award from Scrip in recognition of the groundbreaking science behind Revuforj and the tremendous promise it holds for patients with menin-dependent acute leukemia,” said Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer. “Receiving this award on the heels of the recent approval of Revuforj for a second patient population is a testament to Syndax’s leadership in menin inhibition and deep commitment to patient care.”

The Scrip Awards are recognized as one of the most prestigious awards for the biopharma industry. The Awards honor the innovations, breakthroughs, and contributions shaping the global biopharma landscape.

About Revuforj® (revumenib)

Revuforj (revumenib) is an oral, first-in-class menin inhibitor that is FDA approved for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene (KMT2A) translocation as determined by an FDA-authorized test in adult and pediatric patients one year and older. Revuforj is also indicated for the treatment of R/R acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible nucleophosmin 1 (NPM1) mutation in adult and pediatric patients one year and older who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Multiple trials of revumenib are ongoing or planned across the treatment landscape, including in combination with standard of care therapies in newly diagnosed patients with NPM1m or KMT2Ar AML.

Revumenib was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of AML, ALL and acute leukemias of ambiguous lineage (ALAL) by the U.S. FDA and for the treatment of AML by the European Commission. The U.S. FDA also granted Fast Track designation to revumenib for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with R/R acute leukemias harboring a KMT2A rearrangement or NPM1 mutation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with R/R acute leukemia harboring a KMT2A rearrangement.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: DIFFERENTIATION SYNDROME, QTc PROLONGATION, and TORSADES DE POINTES

Differentiation syndrome, which can be fatal, has occurred with Revuforj. Signs and symptoms may include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, pulmonary infiltrates, pleural or pericardial effusions, rapid weight gain or peripheral edema, hypotension, and renal dysfunction. If differentiation syndrome is suspected, immediately initiate corticosteroid therapy and hemodynamic monitoring until symptom resolution.

QTc prolongation and Torsades de Pointes have occurred in patients receiving Revuforj. Correct hypokalemia and hypomagnesemia prior to and during treatment. Do not initiate Revuforj in patients with QTcF > 450 msec. If QTc interval prolongation occurs, interrupt, reduce, or permanently discontinue Revuforj.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Differentiation Syndrome: Revuforj can cause fatal or life-threatening differentiation syndrome (DS). Symptoms of DS, including those seen in patients treated with Revuforj, include fever, dyspnea, hypoxia, peripheral edema, pleuropericardial effusion, acute renal failure, rash, and/or hypotension.

In clinical trials, DS occurred in 60 (25%) of 241 patients treated with Revuforj at the recommended dosage for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia. Among those with a KMT2A translocation, DS occurred in 33% of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), 33% of patients with mixed-phenotype acute leukemia (MPAL), and 9% of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); DS occurred in 18% of patients with NPM1m AML. DS was Grade 3 or 4 in 12% of patients and fatal in 2 patients. The median time to initial onset was 9 days (range 3-41 days). Some patients experienced more than 1 DS event. Treatment interruption was required for 7% of patients, and treatment was withdrawn for 1%.

Reduce the white blood cell count to less than 25 Gi/L prior to starting Revuforj. If DS is suspected, immediately initiate treatment with systemic corticosteroids (e.g., dexamethasone 10 mg IV every 12 hours in adults or dexamethasone 0.25 mg/kg/dose IV every 12 hours in pediatric patients weighing less than 40 kg) for a minimum of 3 days and until resolution of signs and symptoms. Institute supportive measures and hemodynamic monitoring until improvement. Interrupt Revuforj if severe signs and/or symptoms persist for more than 48 hours after initiation of systemic corticosteroids, or earlier if life-threatening symptoms occur such as pulmonary symptoms requiring ventilator support. Restart steroids promptly if DS recurs after tapering corticosteroids.

QTc Interval Prolongation and Torsades de Pointes: Revuforj can cause QT (QTc) interval prolongation and Torsades de Pointes.

Of the 241 patients treated with Revuforj at the recommended dosage for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia in clinical trials, QTc interval prolongation was reported as an adverse reaction in 86 (36%) patients. QTc interval prolongation was Grade 3 in 15% and Grade 4 in 2%. The heart-rate corrected QT interval (using Fridericia’s method) (QTcF) was greater than 500 msec in 10%, and the increase from baseline QTcF was greater than 60 msec in 24%. Revuforj dose reduction was required for 7% due to QTc interval prolongation. QTc prolongation occurred in 21% of the 34 patients less than 17 years old, 35% of the 146 patients 17 years to less than 65 years old, and 46% of the 61 patients 65 years or older. One patient had a fatal outcome of cardiac arrest, and one patient had non-sustained Torsades de Pointes.

Correct electrolyte abnormalities, including hypokalemia and hypomagnesemia, prior to and throughout treatment with Revuforj. Perform an electrocardiogram (ECG) prior to initiation of Revuforj, and do not initiate Revuforj in patients with QTcF >450 msec. Perform an ECG at least once weekly for the first 4 weeks and at least monthly thereafter. In patients with congenital long QTc syndrome, congestive heart failure, electrolyte abnormalities, or those who are taking medications known to prolong the QTc interval, more frequent ECG monitoring may be necessary. Concomitant use with drugs known to prolong the QTc interval may increase the risk of QTc interval prolongation.

Interrupt Revuforj if QTcF increases >480 msec and <500 msec, and restart Revuforj at the same dose twice daily after the QTcF interval returns to ≤480 msec

Interrupt Revuforj if QTcF increases >500 msec or by >60 msec from baseline, and restart Revuforj twice daily at the lower-dose level after the QTcF interval returns to ≤480 msec

Permanently discontinue Revuforj in patients with ventricular arrhythmias and in those who develop QTc interval prolongation with signs or symptoms of life-threatening arrhythmia



Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Revuforj can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Revuforj and for 4 months after the last dose of Revuforj.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 9 (4%) patients who received Revuforj, including 4 with sudden death, 2 with differentiation syndrome, 2 with hemorrhage, and 1 with cardiac arrest.

Serious adverse reactions were reported in 184 (76%) patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥10%) were infection (29%), febrile neutropenia (20%), bacterial infection (15%), differentiation syndrome (13%), and hemorrhage (11%).

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) including laboratory abnormalities, were phosphate increased (51%), hemorrhage (48%), nausea (48%), infection without identified pathogen (46%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (44%), alanine aminotransferase increased (40%), creatinine increased (38%), musculoskeletal pain (37%), febrile neutropenia (37%), electrocardiogram QT prolonged (36%), potassium decreased (34%), parathyroid hormone intact increased (34%), alkaline phosphatase increased (33%), diarrhea (29%), bacterial infection (27%), triglycerides increased (27%), phosphate decreased (25%), differentiation syndrome (25%), fatigue (24%), edema (24%), viral infection (23%), decreased appetite (20%), and constipation (20%).

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Drug interactions can occur when Revuforj is concomitantly used with:

Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors: reduce Revuforj dose

Strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers: avoid concomitant use with Revuforj

QTc-prolonging drugs: avoid concomitant use with Revuforj. If concomitant use is unavoidable, obtain ECGs when initiating, during concomitant use, and as clinically indicated. Withhold Revuforj if the QTc interval is >480 msec. Restart Revuforj after the QTc interval returns to ≤480 msec



SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Lactation: advise lactating women not to breastfeed during treatment with Revuforj and for 1 week after the last dose.

Pregnancy and testing: Revuforj can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Verify pregnancy status in females of reproductive potential within 7 days prior to initiating Revuforj.

Infertility: based on findings in animals, Revuforj may impair fertility. The effects on fertility were reversible.

Pediatric: monitor bone growth and development in pediatric patients.

Geriatric: no overall differences were observed in the effectiveness of Revuforj between patients who were 65 years and older, and younger patients. Compared to younger patients, the incidences of QTc prolongation and edema were higher in patients 65 years and older.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Syndax Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-539-3REV or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNINGS.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expects," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of those terms, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Syndax's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress, timing, clinical development and scope of clinical trials, the reporting of clinical data for Syndax's product candidates, the acceptance of Syndax and its partners' products in the marketplace, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements, and the potential use of its product candidates to treat various cancer indications and fibrotic diseases. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes to Revuforj's or Niktimvo’s commercial availability; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; failure of Syndax's collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause Syndax's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Syndax's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Syndax assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

