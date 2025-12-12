Serve Robotics Builds 2,000 Autonomous Delivery Robots, Creating Largest Sidewalk Delivery Fleet in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that it has officially achieved its 2025 goal of deploying more than 2,000 delivery robots, creating the largest sidewalk delivery fleet in the U.S. as demand for safe, sustainable, and cost-efficient last-mile delivery continues to accelerate. This milestone represents the company delivering on its 2025 goals on time, on plan, and on budget.

The achievement reflects Serve’s rapid expansion across key U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Chicago and Alexandria, Va. with additional cities launching in early 2026. The company has expanded its fleet twentyfold since the start of the year, propelled by growing partnerships with national and local restaurant brands, retailers, and delivery platforms including Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our technology and our ability to scale quickly, efficiently and safely,” said Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. “The difference between delivering value versus hype in AI comes down to real-world application. Crossing 2,000 robots enables millions of deliveries to customers and makes delivery more accessible, affordable, and environmentally friendly.”

Serve’s robotic fleet is designed to operate with Level 4 autonomy in complex urban environments, navigating sidewalks, intersections, and other infrastructure with industry-leading safety performance, achieving a 99.8% completion rate. Each robot produces zero tailpipe emissions and replaces traditional delivery vehicle trips, helping reduce congestion and carbon output in partner cities.

The company’s growth comes amid rising interest in automation to strengthen last-mile logistics, reduce delivery wait times, and create more reliable unit economics for merchants.

“As we continue to expand our fleet size, we are also expanding use cases for our technology. The market opportunity for autonomous and electric sidewalk robot delivery is huge and right now, we're only seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Kashani added. “Groceries, convenience, small parcels, and return logistics are all a natural fit. Anywhere you find frequent, short-distance deliveries, autonomous technology can create real value. Over the next five years, we expect Serve robots to become a ubiquitous part of local logistics, powering a wide range of delivery types as cities rethink how goods move.”

In 2025 alone, Serve expanded service zones in every existing market, launched in 110 high-density neighborhoods across the United States, and introduced its Gen 3 robots to support higher-volume operations.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

