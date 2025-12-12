Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 12, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2026.

The cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In March 2025, Applied announced a 15-percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share, from $0.40 to $0.46, marking eight consecutive years of dividend increases.

In fiscal 2025, Applied distributed nearly $6.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $14.0 billion remaining in its share repurchase authorization at the end of the period.

Over the past 10 fiscal years through 2025, the company has increased its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent and distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, express or implied, regarding future rates of cash dividends and our share repurchase program. While we expect to continue to pay dividends in the future, the declaration of any future dividends or dividends at any particular rate is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on our financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, business conditions and other factors, as well as a determination by the Board of Directors that dividends are in the best interests of our stockholders. The timing and amount of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, our other funding requirements and other considerations. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements are described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

For reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure related to free cash flow, see non-GAAP reconciliation materials on the Investor Relations website at ir.appliedmaterials.com.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions that are at the foundation of virtually every new semiconductor and advanced display in the world. The technology we create is essential to advancing AI and accelerating the commercialization of next-generation chips. At Applied, we push the boundaries of science and engineering to deliver material innovation that changes the world. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:

