Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) to Provide Corporate Update Webinar Highlighting 2025 Milestones and 2026 Strategic Roadmap on December 16th at 11:00am EST

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar on December 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST. The event will provide shareholders with a comprehensive review of the company’s 2025 achievements, an update on the GLDY launch, and an overview of the Company’s strategic roadmap for 2026 and beyond.

Webinar Registration

To join the Streamex Investor Webinar please register at the link below:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4GJskoJHQDaPimhx7NS1uw

CEO & Chairman Commentary

“The second half of 2025 saw a number of important milestones achieved by Streamex. We are extraordinarily proud of our team and encouraged by the positive catalysts we see for 2026,” said Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & CEO and Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder & Chairman of Streamex. “With the launch of GLDY, we are not simply tokenizing gold; we're fundamentally transforming how institutional investors can access yield-bearing precious metals. GLDY represents institutional-grade tokenization at scale. Our existing partnerships and team combined with our strong capital position, will enable us to consistently scale over the next several years from the initial GLDY issuance. Moreover, GLDY sets a precedent for future RWA token launches for additional commodities with yield and more.”

Corporate Update Overview

2025 Strategic Achievements

Building a World-Class Team & Advisory Network

Streamex expanded its leadership and advisory capabilities with seasoned industry executives, including:

Strategic Advisor: Frank Giustra (Wheaton Precious Metals, GoldCorp)

Strategic Advisor: Sean Roosen (Osisko Group)

Chief Investment Officer: Mitch Williams, CFA (formerly OppenheimerFunds and Wafra Inc.)

Strategic Advisors: Mathew August, Trevor Bacon, and Kellen Grenier

Board Member: Kevin Gopaul (formerly Global Head of ETFs, CIO and Canadian CEO at BMO Global Asset Management)

General Counsel: Michael Frisch (Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC, formerly CFTC)





Expanding Institutional Partnerships

Monetary Metals – Exclusive three-year partnership enabling yield-bearing precious metals products offering up to 4% annualized returns.

Simplify Asset Management – Letter of Intent to integrate GLDY into ETF structures and co-develop tokenized exchange-traded products.

Chainlink – Official Oracle Provider for GLDY with Proof of Reserves, CCIP and Price Feeds.

Solana Policy Institute – Participation in the Project Open Coalition to advance regulated on-chain trading of real-world assets.





Strengthened Capital Position for Long-Term Growth

Streamex enters 2026 with a strong, well-capitalized balance sheet, giving the Company the resources to scale for years to come.

This capital foundation allows Streamex to accelerate product development, scale GLDY and future RWA token launches, and confidently execute its long-term strategic roadmap with financial stability and operational flexibility.

Strategic Equity Stake in Empress Royalty Corp.

Streamex acquired a 9.9% equity interest in Empress Royalty Corp., a global precious metals royalty and streaming firm. The transaction strengthens Streamex’s exposure to gold and silver royalty assets and aligns tightly with its long-term strategy of building a diversified, institutional-grade real-world asset (RWA) platform.

GLDY Launch

The GLDY pre-sale began on November 10, 2025, with an initial issuance goal of $100 million (expandable to $300 million) and an anticipated Q1 2026 launch. Streamex has observed strong early indications of investor interest and will provide additional updates during the webinar.

Each GLDY token represents one fine troy ounce of physical gold bullion with no annual storage fees or bid-ask spreads, accruing yield at up to 4% annualized paid in additional ounces of gold via additional GLDY tokens. Streamex intends to commit a minimum of $5 million to purchase GLDY tokens as an anchor investor.

GLDY is issued as a Reg D restricted security, designed for institutional and accredited investors with minimum subscriptions of $200,000 USD for individuals and $1 million USD for institutions. The offering provides investors access to yield-bearing, verified physical gold holdings with monthly distributions automatically distributed as additional GLDY tokens, transforming gold from a static store of value into a productive, income-generating asset.

Strategic Roadmap for 2026 and Beyond

Streamex’s long-term product roadmap is guided by a core corporate philosophy: to pursue value-added structured solutions that unlock the full potential of commodity assets through tokenization. Rather than simply digitizing assets, Streamex designs products that enhance the underlying economic utility of commodities and commodity assets, turning traditionally static holdings into potentially yield-generating and institutionally scalable financial instruments. This approach modernizes commodity financing, improves capital efficiency for market participants, and establishes a superior alternative to conventional tools such as futures, options, physical storage-based products and equities.

This approach:

Disrupts traditional futures, options and ETF markets

Provides superior working-capital solutions to commodity-intensive industries

Creates attractive economics for Streamex while delivering value added products to investors





Planned Tokenization Initiatives

While the team remains focused on executing the GLDY launch, Streamex’s broader corporate strategy includes a clear and deliberate roadmap for expanding its real-world asset tokenization platform. Building on the GLDY framework, Streamex plans to introduce a series of value-added, tokenized commodity products across multiple categories, including:

Silver with yield (2026)

Royalties and streams (2026)

Copper with yield (2027)

Oil & Gas with yield (2027–2028)





These planned product launches represent the next phase of Streamex’s ambition to develop a full-spectrum, institutional-grade on-chain commodities capital markets infrastructure. At the same time, the Company anticipates that other tokenization opportunities may be added to the roadmap as market conditions evolve. Streamex will pursue products that are most economically accretive and strategically aligned with its value-added tokenization philosophy. With the GLDY infrastructure now in place, Streamex is positioned to accelerate the pace at which new tokens can be brought to market.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a vertically integrated technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of real-world assets. Streamex provides institutional-grade solutions that bring traditional commodities and assets on-chain through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. The company is committed to delivering transparent, scalable, and compliant digital asset solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com or follow the company on X (Twitter) at @streamex .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s corporate strategy, expected product launches, and future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

