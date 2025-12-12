DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Confirms Q4 2025 V1 Launch as MUTM Surges 250% with Phase 6 Over 95%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a rising DeFi new crypto project preparing a full lending ecosystem, has confirmed that its long-awaited V1 testnet release remains on schedule for Q4 2025. The update arrives during a period of rapid expansion for the project, as the token’s early performance continues to draw attention across the altcoin market. MUTM has now recorded a 250% rise from its starting price, and Phase 6 allocation has moved beyond 95%, signaling growing interest from its global user base.





Strong Development Progress as V1 Nears

Mutuum Finance is building a lending protocol designed around two connected markets. Users will be able to supply assets like ETH or USDT into a pool that generates yield through mtTokens. mtTokens increase in value when borrowers repay interest. This mechanism gives lenders a way to track growth through a token that reflects activity inside the system.

Borrowers will interact with a model where interest shifts with liquidity. Borrowing becomes more affordable when liquidity is strong and becomes more costly when liquidity tightens. Loan-to-value limits help protect the system by defining how much collateral is required for safe borrowing. If collateral drops too far, liquidation may occur. A liquidator will repay part of the borrower’s debt and receive a portion of collateral. These structures help maintain stability as the protocol expands.

The team states that all core elements of these markets are now in their final preparation stage ahead of V1. Internal testing has focused on interest behavior, liquidation accuracy and collateral sensitivity. These areas must remain stable before users interact with live borrowing functions.

Token Price Growth and Rising Holder Count

MUTM began in early 2025 at $0.01. Over the past year it has moved to $0.035, marking a 250% rise during the development phase. This growth has occurred before the protocol becomes active, which the team says reflects strong confidence from early supporters.

Mutuum Finance has raised $19.250M so far and now has 18,500 holders. This wide user base is important for a lending protocol because deep liquidity and larger communities help stabilize borrowing and lending activity later on. The consistent rise in participation across each phase of the allocation has become one of the notable trends around the project.

Phase 6 of the token sale is now over 95% complete, leaving only a small portion available at the current price level. Once this stage closes, Phase 7 will introduce the next token price increase.

Token Distribution and Why Early Structure Matters

Mutuum Finance has a total supply of 4 billion MUTM tokens. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion, which equals 45.5%, were allocated for the presale across multiple pricing stages. The project reports that 815M tokens have already been sold. The team notes that this early structure is designed to distribute a large part of the supply across thousands of holders instead of concentrating it within a small number of wallets.





This wide spread of tokens helps prepare the protocol for lending activity once V1 begins. More holders create more potential lenders and borrowers, which expands the protocol’s liquidity base and improves overall function. A strong base at an early stage is often essential for any new DeFi system that relies on user activity.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payment, allowing new users to join the ecosystem without complex onboarding. This feature has helped increase the project’s visibility in regions where wallet-first onboarding is less common.

Halborn Security Review and Contract Stability

Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, and Halborn Security continues to review deeper elements of the protocol. The audit covers collateral behavior, interest progression, liquidation flow and internal contract logic.

A $50,000 bug bounty remains active to allow developers to test for vulnerabilities that automated tools may not detect. The team states that heavy review from multiple security groups is needed for any new lending protocol before public release.

These layers of verification form a central part of Mutuum Finance’s development strategy as V1 approaches.

Community Engagement and Activity Levels

One of the consistent features of the project is its 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor each day with $500 MUTM. This has created a steady cycle of community activity. The leaderboard has become one of the most active engagement tools during the development phase and has contributed significantly to the project’s growing user count.

Community participation often becomes an important part of maintaining momentum as projects move toward major releases. Mutuum Finance continues to report strong daily interaction across its global user base.

Final Steps Before V1 and Outlook

With the V1 release scheduled for Q4, Mutuum Finance is now focused on completing internal testing, refining interface responsiveness, and finalizing documentation for upcoming public use. Phase 2 roadmap milestones such as contract refinement, liquidation accuracy checks and interest recalibration have moved forward, preparing the protocol for the next development stage.

As Phase 6 enters its last portion and allocation surpasses 95%, interest remains strong across the community. The combination of rising participation, expanding technical readiness and upcoming testnet access positions Mutuum Finance as a notable entry within the potential next crypto category for 2025 and beyond.