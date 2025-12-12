Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX), DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (“MoonLake” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MLTX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding SLK’s purported superiority to monoclonal antibodies between March 10, 2024 and September 29, 2025. If you purchased MoonLake shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/moonlake-immunotherapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 15, 2025.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding design changes to DexCom’s G6 and G7 between January 8, 2024 and September 17, 2025. If you purchased DexCom shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/dexcom/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 26, 2025.

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

The shareholder class action filed against Synopsys, Inc. (“Synopsys” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNPS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the economics of Synopsys’s Design IP business between December 4, 2024 and September 9, 2025. If you purchased Synopsys shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/synopsys/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 30, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

