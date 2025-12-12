EMI Shielding Market Size to Exceed USD 12.38 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMI Shielding Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The E MI Shielding Market Size was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2026-2033.”

Stringent Government Regulations on Electromagnetic Emissions to Drive Market Growth Globally

Stricter laws are being put in place by governments all over the world to limit electromagnetic emissions from electronic devices. These rules are intended to safeguard the general public's health, guarantee the correct operation of vital infrastructure, and avoid interfering with radio communication networks. Manufacturers must include EMI shielding measures in their products in order to abide with these rules. Regulatory agencies are establishing more stringent emission limits due to worries about the possible health hazards of extended exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

EMI Shielding Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.01 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 12.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.6% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Conductive Polymers, Metal Shielding, EMI/EMC Filters)



• By Method (Conduction, Radiation)



• By Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Others)





High Cost of EMI Shielding Materials and Implementation May Impede Market Expansion

The market may be severely constrained by the price of EMI shielding materials and the integration of these materials into electronic equipment. Some high-performance EMI shielding materials, especially those employed in specialized applications, can be costly. Furthermore, the process of designing and manufacturing products with EMI shielding might be more complicated and expensive. Conductive textiles and composites are examples of advanced EMI shielding materials that can be substantially more costly than conventional materials.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Method

Radiation shielding methods have acquired the leading position in the EMI shielding market with a share of around 53% in 2025 as they are easily available and cost-efficient. This method can be adapted to a multitude of materials and surfaces, enabling it as an excellent solution for many applications. Moreover, radiation-based shielding techniques are quite easy to install and maintain with the additional speed which increases their adoption rate.

By Industry

The consumer electronics sector such as smartphones, wearables, and tablets is the dominating segment during the forecast period, with a market share of more than 47.56% in 2025. The components used for making the particular electronic item have different frequencies and need proper EMI shielding. The telecommunications sector is the fastest-growing segment by industry for the EMI shielding market as it plays a key role in ensuring seamless wireless signal transmission and preventing damages from external interference.

Regional Insights:

North America is the most technologically advanced region in the world, accounting for a market share of 30.89% in 2025. The disposable income, growing population, and various research and development activities in the healthcare, defense, space, and aerospace industries are some of the main reasons for the region’s overall growth in the EMI shielding market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of electronics manufacturers. Countries, such as China and India are mainly contributing to the region’s growth in the EMI shielding market.

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Henkel unveiled a new cost-efficient EMI shielding film and advanced thermal solutions for automotive and electronic applications at Productronica 2025 in Germany. The company also highlighted digital EMI testing and engineering capabilities to accelerate product validation and development.

, Henkel unveiled a new cost-efficient EMI shielding film and advanced thermal solutions for automotive and electronic applications at Productronica 2025 in Germany. The company also highlighted digital EMI testing and engineering capabilities to accelerate product validation and development. In May 2024, Parker Hannifin launched new EMI Shielding Gaskets known as Anixter A-shield+, which is made by combining both silicone and nickel-plated copper. These shields provide effective and consistent flame retardant that meets the industry standards.

