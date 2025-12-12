Westwood Expands Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs with Launch of Westwood Enhanced Income Opportunity ETF (YLDW)

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG), a leading boutique asset manager, today announced the launch of the Westwood Enhanced Income Opportunity ETF (NYSE: YLDW), the newest addition to the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs, part of Westwood’s growing ETF platform, which recently surpassed $200M in AUM. YLDW expands Westwood’s income-generating ETFs by bringing its proven multi-asset income specialization to the ETF marketplace, enhanced through a covered-call options strategy.

YLDW is designed for advisors and investors seeking a consistent and diversified source of current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund combines a disciplined multi-asset allocation approach with strategic covered-call overlays to help generate additional income. This structure seeks to offers flexibility across multiple asset classes while maintaining the transparency and liquidity inherent in ETFs.

"The launch of YLDW marks an important milestone for Westwood as the first of our multi-asset strategies to join the Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs," said Adrian Helfert, Chief Investment Officer, Alternative and Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood and portfolio manager of YLDW. "Our team focuses on income-oriented strategies that balance current income generation with prudent risk management. YLDW leverages this approach while adding an enhanced income component through covered calls—creating a compelling opportunity for investors seeking robust income solutions."

Key benefits of YLDW include:

A diversified multi-asset approach combined with a disciplined options strategy

Potential for meaningful monthly income distributions

Exposure to multiple asset classes for volatility management and diversification

Broader total-return opportunities within a transparent ETF structure





"The introduction of YLDW reflects Westwood's commitment to innovation and our ongoing effort to deliver effective investments that meet evolving market needs," said Brian Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Westwood Holdings Group. "YLDW demonstrates our ability to translate successful traditional strategies into modern ETF vehicles that serve both retail and institutional investors."

YLDW joins the Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSE: MDST) and Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ: WEEI) in the Westwood Enhanced Income Series™ ETFs, reinforcing Westwood’s position as an innovative provider of income ETFs across multiple sectors and asset classes.

For more information on the Westwood Enhanced Income Opportunity ETF (YLDW) and other Westwood strategies, please visit westwoodetfs.com.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients. For over 40 years, Westwood’s client-first approach has fostered strong, long-term client relationships due to our unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke investment strategies with a vehicle-optimized approach, exceptional counsel and unparalleled client service. Our flexible and agile approach to investing allows us to adapt to constantly changing markets, while continually seeking innovative strategies that meet our investors’ short and long-term needs.

Our team at Westwood comes from varied backgrounds and life experiences, which reflects our origins as a woman-founded firm. We are committed to incorporating diverse insights and knowledge into all aspects of our services and solutions. Our culture and approach to our business reflect our core values—integrity, reliability, responsiveness, adaptability, teamwork and driving results—and underpin our constant pursuit of excellence.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com .

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at westwoodetfs.com or calling 800.994.0755. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA) Northern Lights Distributors and Westwood ETFs (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

The Fund is newly formed and has limited operating history.

Important Risks

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The value of the portfolio will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. ETFs trade like a stock, and there will be brokerage commissions associated with buying and selling exchange traded funds unless trading occurs in a fee-based account. ETFs may trade for less than their net asset value. Investing in ETFs may not be suitable for all investors. ETFs are subject to loss of principal and there is no guarantee the holdings will continue to pay dividends. Diversification does not ensure a profit and may not protect against loss in declining markets. Investors should refer to the individual ETF prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the specific risks and considerations for an individual ETF. Covered Call Strategy Risk: This risk arises when an investor holds a long position in a stock and simultaneously sells a call option against it. While this strategy can generate income, it limits potential upside gains if the stock price rises significantly above the strike price of the option. Counterparty Risk: This is the risk that a counterparty to a financial transaction will default on their obligations. In the context of options trading, counterparty risk arises from the possibility that the option seller (writer) may not be able to fulfill their obligation to deliver the underlying asset if the option expires in-the-money.

Options Risk/Flex Options Risk: This refers to the inherent risks associated with trading options, such as the risk of losing the entire premium paid for an option if it expires out-of-the-money. Flex options risk is a specific type of options risk that arises from the flexibility of flex options, which can be adjusted or exercised under certain conditions.

Portfolio Turnover Risk: This is the risk associated with frequent buying and selling of assets within a portfolio. High portfolio turnover can lead to increased transaction costs, potential capital gains taxes, and the possibility of missing out on potential gains from assets that are sold too early.

Westwood ETFs does not provide tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor before making any decisions or taking any action based on this information.