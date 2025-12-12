SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador—Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the successful completion of diamond drilling in the Trapper South zone comprised of 977 m in four diamond drill holes. The Trapper North and South zone drilling is located on two cross-sections across an extensive ground magnetic anomaly that stretches over 3 km.

Highlights

Phase 1 & 2 have confirmed extensive oxide mineralization in all drill locations validating the entire 3+ km magnetic anomaly within the Trapper zone.

within the Trapper zone. Completion of these initial phases of the 2025-2026 mineral resource estimate drill program has further validated about 16 km of the oxide trend that extends from the Hawkeye zone to the Trapper North zone.

that extends from the Hawkeye zone to the Trapper North zone. Trapper South: R-0012, -0013, -0014, and -0015 are located on drill section S-9 and intercepted a continuous rhythmic oxide layering across the full width of the magnetic anomaly.

of the magnetic anomaly. Trapper North: R-0008, -0009, and -0010 on drill section N-11 transected the magnetic anomaly and demonstrated a likely structural repetition of the cumulate oxide layers dominated by semi-massive to massive cumulate oxides , confirming the strong magnetic response.

, confirming the strong magnetic response. The planned 15,000 m mineral resource estimate drill program is funded marked by the recent closing of the Company’s $6M oversubscribed brokered LIFE Offering.



“We are thrilled with the momentum building at Saga Metals as we mark the successful completion of Phases 1 and 2 of our mineral resource estimate drill program, where we tested both the North and South targets within the Trapper zone and encountered extensive oxide mineralization at all eight drill locations,” stated Michael Garagan, CGO & Director, Saga Metals. “This achievement, combined with finalizing the largest capital raise in our Company’s history, has positioned us to advance through what is undoubtedly the most critical drill program we’ve ever undertaken. Drilling in Trapper North and South have validated the 2025 ground magnetic survey and provides a template for future definition drilling of the zone. A full 3 km of strike is now open for follow-up drilling across widths of up to 400 m. These milestones not only validate our strategic vision but also fuel our enthusiasm for unlocking the full potential of our assets and delivering substantial value to our shareholders.”





Figure 1: Location of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Fall 2025 Drilling at Trapper Zone, showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.





Figure 2: Image of drill core from hole R-0014 highlighting the consistent and extensive rhythmic oxide layering.

Trapper South Summary

All four holes of cross-section S-9, totalling 977 meters, have now been drilled in Trapper South. Logging is still in progress with respect to drill holes R-0014 & R-0015 with final logs available within the next week. Both holes continued to intercept rhythmic oxide layering, and the team expects to report on the lithological observations and the structure's width in the coming days.

Drill holes R-0012 & R-0013 intersected significant oxide layering. R-0012 clipped the eastern side of the main oxide layering with a cumulative 59.88 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 13.67 m of Intercumulus oxides. R-0013 intersected a cumulative 174.87 m of oxide comprised of 135.87 m of rhythmic oxide layering and 39 m of intercumulus oxides.

Figure 3 below depicts the impressive intercept of oxide across the main magnetic anomaly within the Trapper South zone, with a significant width that is only half the total width of the multiple-layered sequence of the Trapper South anomalies.





Figure 3: Cross-Section S-9 showing R-0012, -0013, -0014 and -0015 with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Logging of R-0014 & -0015 oxide mineralization units will be completed in the coming days. Additional targets lie SW of the collar of R-0015.

Trapper North Summary

Phase 1 of drilling in the Trapper North Zone targeted a strong magnetic anomaly delineated in the 2025 ground geophysical survey. The anomaly traces the shape of an apparent fold structure. Drilling fences are oriented to cross the fold structure at right angles, with drilling directions of mostly N038°E. A total of 1,073 m of drilling has been completed in four diamond drill holes.

Drilling on Section N-11, in diamond drill holes R-0008, -0009, and -0010, demonstrated variations in the structural attitude that map an open anticline in the semi-massive to massive oxides. The exceptional thickness of the oxide units on Section N-11 is partly due to the structural repetition of the units. A mylonitic shear zone occupies the axial plane of the fold. Significantly, this drilling tested both the SW and NE limbs of the fold structure and was dominated by semi-massive to massive cumulate oxides, confirming the strong magnetic response.

The first 420 samples include 202 from the complete R-0008 drill hole and 218 from the complete R-0009 drill hole. All samples have been received by the lab, and assay results are expected in the next few weeks.





Figure 4: Cross-Section N-11 showing R-0008, -0009, -0010 and -0011 with the 3D Magnetic Inversion of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey.

Drill Program Objectives:

Phase 1 and 2 aimed at garnering early structural, geometrical and mineralogical information in both the North and South Trapper zones in Q4 2025 to set the stage for the remainder of SAGA’s robust 2026 maiden resource estimate.

The Trapper Zone drill campaign will target:

Grade continuity across a 3 km strike length.

Oxide layering widths and continuity to true depths of about 200 meters.

Integration of structural insights from trenching and drilling into collar orientation and drill design.

Interpretation of grades, widths and structures before initiating the detailed grid and drill sections in 2026 for an indicated mineral resource estimate.

Completed to date:

Testing of both the North and South sections of the Trapper zone with initial drilling of 2,050 meters in 8 holes has been completed as planned before the December break.

Confirmation of extensive oxide mineralization at all drill locations validating the entire 3+ km strike within the Trapper zone.

Drilling has been complemented by metallurgical sampling through the winter, with core from the Hawkeye zone (results expected in the coming weeks) and further metallurgical sampling will continue with core from the Trapper zone starting in Q1 2026.









Figure 5: Radar Project’s Trapper Zone depicting a 3+ km Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) anomaly from the 2025 ground survey and the oxide layering trend. The Trapper Trail (in black) will be the target of the planned 15,000 m diamond drilling program aimed at establishing Saga’s maiden mineral resource estimation.

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (~160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite (“VTM”) mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.





Figure 6: Radar Project’s prospective oxide layering zone validated over ~16 km strike length through Fall 2025 drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Corporate Update

Further to the Company's October 10, 2025 news release, the Company also wishes to announce that it has increased the maximum budget of its October 10, 2025 engagement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") for the continued provision of a range of corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution, by an additional US$250,000. The services are expected to run until the end of January 2026, or until budget exhaustion. No securities have been provided to i2i or its principals as compensation.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Titanium Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including a 2,200m drill program, has confirmed a large and mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares featuring uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio that spans key commodities crucial for the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

Rob Guzman, Investor Relations

SAGA Metals Corp.

Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638

Email: rob@sagametals.com

www.sagametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the Company’s Radar Project and other corporate initiatives including market awareness contracts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, inherent risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, particularly given the early-stage nature of the Company’s assets, and the risks detailed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings with securities regulations from time to time, available under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

