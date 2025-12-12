Eric Herrera Named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for Driving Innovation in Critical Element Extraction Across Energy and Industrial Sectors

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaverickX, a technology leader in advanced resource recovery, proudly announces that Eric Herrera, Co-Founder and CEO, has been named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2026 in the Energy & Green Tech category. This honor recognizes Herrera’s pioneering work in developing solutions that enable efficient extraction of critical elements and rare earths across oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and other industrial sectors.

Founded in 2022 by Herrera and Co-Founder and COO Jesse Evans, MaverickX is transforming how industries access essential materials. The company’s proprietary LithX and PetroX solutions leverage bio-inspired chemistry and advanced process engineering to recover metals and minerals from complex environments such as drilling fluids, tailings, and industrial waste streams without the environmental damage associated with traditional methods.

“Our mission is to unlock critical resources in a way that supports global energy security and sustainability,” said Herrera. “Being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 is a testament to the impact MaverickX is making across oil & gas and beyond.”

Evans added, “From upstream oil operations to the refining processing, to mining, our technology is designed to meet the growing demand for rare earths and critical elements while reducing environmental footprint. We’re enabling industries to recover more from less.”

MaverickX has secured $19 million in Seed funding, led by Olive Tree Capital with participation from Y Combinator and other strategic investors. Its solutions are already being deployed in oilfield and mining operations and refining plants, helping companies optimize resource recovery and comply with ESG mandates.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list celebrates innovators shaping the future of energy, sustainability, and technology. Herrera joins an elite group of entrepreneurs driving change in critical resource management chosen from more than 10,000 nominees.

Founded in 2022 by Eric Herrera and Jesse Evans, MaverickX develops advanced extraction solutions for critical elements and rare earths across oil & gas, mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors. By combining biotechnology and chemistry, MaverickX delivers solutions that improve resource recovery, reduce environmental impact, and support global supply chain resilience. Learn more at www.maverickx.com.

