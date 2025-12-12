LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) and Telly Extend Multi-Year Alliance as Music Audience Jumps 200% in Q4 2025

Fully integrated music service makes LiveOne instantly available to Telly audiences, contributing to more than 200% audience growth on Telly in Q4 2025



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced a multi-year renewal of its strategic partnership with Telly, the smartest TV ever built and offered at the revolutionary price of free.

Originally launched in 2024, the partnership built on LiveOne’s history of early innovation on emerging platforms—including its pioneering work with Tesla—by delivering the first fully integrated dual-screen audio experience for Telly. Built directly into Telly’s persistent Smart Home Screen, the experience allows users to instantly access millions of songs from thousands of artists for free.

Music has quickly become one of the most used features on the platform. Over the past 90 days, LiveOne usage on Telly has grown by more than 200%, with average listening sessions increasing by double digits as households embrace free, always-available premium audio on their Telly.

That engagement is further powered by Telly’s built-in Harman Kardon soundbar, featuring a six-speaker integrated soundbar engineered for room-filling, immersive listening experiences.

“You shouldn’t need a separate device to listen to music when your TV is already at the center of your home,” said Neal Tiles, Head of Partnerships at Telly. “Renewing our partnership with LiveOne lets users access millions of songs through Telly’s built-in Harman Kardon soundbar — all for free.”

“Telly created an entirely new canvas for premium audio in the home,” said Bradley Konkol, Head of LiveOne’s Slacker Radio. “We’re thrilled to continue building on the experience we launched together and to bring even more innovation to listeners in the years ahead.”

About Telly

Telly is the smartest TV ever built—offered at the revolutionary price of free. Reserve yours today at www.telly.com and see why the living room will never be the same.

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available in Tesla vehicles and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit ir.liveone.com .

