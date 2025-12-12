Green Chemicals Market Set to Exceed USD 201Bn by 2030 Says a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global green chemicals market is valued at about USD 121.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 201.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of around 10.6%.

Commercial deployment of CO₂-to-chemicals facilities, government-led green procurement programs, and improved supply-chain transparency are supporting the adoption of green chemicals.

North America remains a mature yet expanding market. Incentives and regulations in the US and Canada make biorefineries more competitive, while Mexico benefits from proximity to large export markets, enabling green-chemical growth.

Upcoming Trends and Future Opportunities

Shifts in Sustainability Rules and Corporate Practices

Stricter climate and sustainability regulations in major regions are driving chemical buyers toward low-carbon alternatives. Policies on emissions reporting and restrictions on certain legacy chemicals are encouraging companies to prioritize bio-based and greener materials. Many global brands now integrate sustainability requirements into supplier agreements, while investors increasingly favor companies with strong ESG credentials, boosting demand for eco-friendly chemicals.

Advances in Synthetic-Biology Efficiency

Cost efficiencies in precision fermentation and synthetic-biology technologies are closing the gap with traditional petrochemical processes. Faster strain development and higher yields are reducing R&D time and expenses, enabling quicker commercialization. Innovative bio-based products are emerging, with companies retrofitting existing facilities to produce them more sustainably, lowering emissions while avoiding major new investments.

Green Chemicals Segments

By Product Type

Bio-alcohols

Bio-ketones

Bio-polymers

Bio-organic acids

Others

By Feedstock

Sugar and starch crops

Lignocellulosic biomass

Algae

Plant oils and animal fats

Others (Recycled carbon/CCU)

By End-User Industry

Packaging and plastics

Food and beverages

Personal care and cosmetics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Construction and building materials

Automotive and transportation

Others (Textile and electronics)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Nordic countries

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

Europe emphasizes carbon reduction and regulatory compliance, prompting companies to transition away from petrochemicals and gain an early-mover advantage. Emerging regions like South America, the Middle East, and Africa show strong potential. Brazil and neighboring countries are expanding bioethanol and other renewable production, though competition and policy dynamics influence growth.

The Middle East is exploring carbon-to-chemical technologies, while African nations pilot agricultural-waste-based projects, with scaling dependent on regulatory and technical developments.

Green Chemical Companies

AM Green

BASF

Braskem

Cargill

Dow

DSM

DUDECHEM GmbH

EnginZyme AB

Evonik Industries AG

Gevo

GREEN Chemicals A.S.

InKemia Green Chemicals, Inc.

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Solugen

thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH

