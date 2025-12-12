Green Chemicals Market Set to Exceed USD 201Bn by 2030 Says a 2025 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global green chemicals market is valued at about USD 121.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 201.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of around 10.6%.
Commercial deployment of CO₂-to-chemicals facilities, government-led green procurement programs, and improved supply-chain transparency are supporting the adoption of green chemicals.
North America remains a mature yet expanding market. Incentives and regulations in the US and Canada make biorefineries more competitive, while Mexico benefits from proximity to large export markets, enabling green-chemical growth.
Upcoming Trends and Future Opportunities
Shifts in Sustainability Rules and Corporate Practices
Stricter climate and sustainability regulations in major regions are driving chemical buyers toward low-carbon alternatives. Policies on emissions reporting and restrictions on certain legacy chemicals are encouraging companies to prioritize bio-based and greener materials. Many global brands now integrate sustainability requirements into supplier agreements, while investors increasingly favor companies with strong ESG credentials, boosting demand for eco-friendly chemicals.
Advances in Synthetic-Biology Efficiency
Cost efficiencies in precision fermentation and synthetic-biology technologies are closing the gap with traditional petrochemical processes. Faster strain development and higher yields are reducing R&D time and expenses, enabling quicker commercialization. Innovative bio-based products are emerging, with companies retrofitting existing facilities to produce them more sustainably, lowering emissions while avoiding major new investments.
To explore comprehensive insights on green chemicals market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies, read more about the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/green-chemicals-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Green Chemicals Segments
By Product Type
- Bio-alcohols
- Bio-ketones
- Bio-polymers
- Bio-organic acids
- Others
By Feedstock
- Sugar and starch crops
- Lignocellulosic biomass
- Algae
- Plant oils and animal fats
- Others (Recycled carbon/CCU)
By End-User Industry
- Packaging and plastics
- Food and beverages
- Personal care and cosmetics
- Agriculture
- Pharmaceuticals
- Construction and building materials
- Automotive and transportation
- Others (Textile and electronics)
By Geography
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic countries
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Regional Insights:
Europe emphasizes carbon reduction and regulatory compliance, prompting companies to transition away from petrochemicals and gain an early-mover advantage. Emerging regions like South America, the Middle East, and Africa show strong potential. Brazil and neighboring countries are expanding bioethanol and other renewable production, though competition and policy dynamics influence growth.
The Middle East is exploring carbon-to-chemical technologies, while African nations pilot agricultural-waste-based projects, with scaling dependent on regulatory and technical developments.
Green Chemical Companies
- AM Green
- BASF
- Braskem
- Cargill
- Dow
- DSM
- DUDECHEM GmbH
- EnginZyme AB
- Evonik Industries AG
- Gevo
- GREEN Chemicals A.S.
- InKemia Green Chemicals, Inc.
- LG Chem
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Solugen
- thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH
Browse More Chemicals and Materials Industry Research Reports at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/market-analysis/chemicals-materials?utm_source=globenewswire
Other Reports from Mordor Intelligence
Industrial Hemp Market: The report segments the market by type (hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, hemp protein, hemp extract without CBD), application (food & beverages, healthcare supplements, others), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), with forecasts provided in USD.
Explore full report details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/industrial-hemp-market?utm_source=globenewswire
Essential Oils Market: The essential oils market is segmented by product type ( orange oil, cornmint oil), source (fruits & vegetables, herbs & spices, flowers), nature (organic and conventional), application (food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others), with forecasts in USD.
Explore full report details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/essential-oils-market?utm_source=globenewswire
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.