Companion Animal Arthritis Market Size to Hit USD 125.58 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Pet Ownership and Veterinary Innovations – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Companion Animal Arthritis Market size was valued at USD 66.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 125.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.28% over 2024-2032. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing humanization of pets, a rising pet population (particularly aging animals), and advancements in treatment options like biologics.





Increasing Pet Ownership and Humanization of Pets Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for arthritis treatment in companion animals is significantly driven by the growing trend of pet adoption and the increasing humanization of pets. According to the most recent data, the percentage of American homes with pets has increased from 56% to 66%. Millennials, who account for more pet owners than any other generation and 33% of all pet owners, are to blame for this rise. This trend of humanization is further supported by the strong bonds that pet owners have with their animals.

High Costs of Advanced Arthritis Treatments to Drive Market Growth Globally

One of the main barriers to the companion animal arthritis market is the high expense of arthritis drugs and therapies. Pets with arthritis typically require permanent or long-term therapy, which can be costly for pet owners. Prescription pharmaceuticals called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are used to relieve pain and inflammation, but they can be costly to take over time. The list of expensive harbingers is further expanded by expensive progressive therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and stem cell therapy.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Animal Type

In 2023, the dogs segment accounted for more than 59% of the worldwide companion animal arthritis market share. The overwhelming prevalence of osteoarthritis in dogs, which is often associated with factors, such as age and obesity, may explain this dominance.

By Treatment

In 2023, the medication segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 54.0%. This growth is primarily driven by the success of drugs, such as NSAIDs and monoclonal antibodies in controlling arthritis symptoms in pets. The medication segment benefits from ongoing research and development in veterinary pharmaceuticals, which continues to enhance treatment options for companion animals.

By Distribution Channel

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 35% in 2023. The reason for this dominance is the key method these facilities play in diagnosing and treating arthritis in pets. Additionally, the expertise and trust surrounding veterinary professionals in these types of settings make them favored options for pet owners.

By Indication

The osteoarthritis segment accounted for the largest market share, about 76% of the total revenue in 2023. Arthritis Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in pets, especially in older dogs and cats. The dominance of osteoarthritis in the market is also driven by the availability of effective treatments and the ongoing research into new therapeutic options, which continue to improve outcomes for affected pets.

Regional Insights:

The largest region in this market is North America, which accounted for 35% of the total market in 2023. The U.S., in particular, dominates the worldwide market, focusing on pet health and the use of advanced diagnostic tools and treatments, including biologic therapies and regenerative medicine.

The fastest-growing market is anticipated to be in the Asia Pacific region on account of the growing pet population and health awareness in countries, such as China and India. Disposable income is increasing in these emerging markets, and veterinarians are also in demand, along with veterinary medicines and treatments for arthritis.

Recent Developments:

, The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced initiatives to enhance veterinary care infrastructure, which is expected to boost the companion animal arthritis market by improving access to advanced treatments. In August 2024, The European Union launched a program to promote animal welfare, including better healthcare services for pets, which could further drive the demand for arthritis treatments.

