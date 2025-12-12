VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Announces Intention to Launch Up to £500,000 Autonomous Ground Vehicle Program with Evie Autonomous

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based company focused on next-generation defense, autonomy, and RF-driven perception technologies, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Evie Autonomous Limited, a UK developer of advanced autonomous mobility systems, to explore the potential for a £500,000 Proof-of-Concept (POC) program integrating Evie’s autonomous vehicle technology into VisionWave’s Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) platforms, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

This initiative reflects months of structured engagement between the companies. Discussions and technical evaluations began on or about August 2025, coinciding with VisionWave’s expansion of its dedicated UGV R&D engineering team in London, as previously announced in the Company’s November 10, 2025 press release unveiling the Varan UGV—VisionWave’s intended platform for the next evolution in land-based autonomy.

The POC program if pursued and agreed, is anticipated to commence in 2026, provided that definitive agreements are reached.

The proposed POC program, if implemented, Evie Autonomous would provide its autonomous vehicle technologies for integration onto VisionWave UGVs, with the goal of enabling advanced navigation, mission execution, and multi-sensor fusion.

Strategic Expansion Following De-SPAC

This proposed collaboration would represent the Company’s first potential strategic initiative since its July 2025 de-SPAC listing on Nasdaq. VisionWave continues to advance additional acquisitions and integrations, including negotiations to acquire Monte drones and related robotics technologies that may complement the Company’s RF-perception and autonomy engine.

“Our discussions with Evie Autonomous began months ago as part of our London-based engineering team’s expansion and the development of our Varan UGV platform,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings Inc. “We are pleased to have signed a non-binding letter of intent that, if definitive agreements are reached, would align with our multi-domain autonomy strategy and could position VisionWave to potentially address European demand in 2026 and beyond.”

About Evie Autonomous

Evie Autonomous Limited develops advanced autonomous mobility technologies enabling safe, efficient, driverless operation across industrial and commercial environments. Based in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, Evie supports global partners deploying next-generation autonomous platforms.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. is a defense-technology company focused on advanced sensing, resilient communications, and AI-driven decision systems for national security and critical infrastructure protection. Through platforms such as Argus and its SkyWeave™️ HF communications backbone, VisionWave seeks to deliver scalable, theater-level capabilities for the detection, classification, tracking, and defeat of emerging aerial threats.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the statements regarding the proposed POC program with Evie Autonomous, the potential for future commercial deployments, the anticipated timing and outcome of the POC, and the possibility of entering into definitive agreements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the failure to negotiate or execute definitive agreements, unsatisfactory POC results, technological or developmental challenges, competitive developments, changes in market conditions or demand, regulatory changes, and other factors described in the Company’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

