Meet the New Benchmark in Global Automotive Safety, GEELY OPENS WORLDS LARGEST VEHICLE TESTING CENTRE

Ningbo, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New Geely Safety Centre sets five new Guinness World Records for size, scope and capability

Geely Safety Centre offers fully capability for new tests for the electrified and intelligent vehicle era

Cybersecurity, data privacy protection, health, and environmental protection included in Geely’s new concept of Comprehensive Safety

Geely Safety Centre becomes new platform for collaboration with global partners on safety technologies and standards





Ningbo— Geely Auto Group today unveiled the Geely Safety Centre, now the world’s largest and most advanced automotive safety testing facility. The safety center spans an area of 45,000 m², with an initial investment of over 2 billion RMB, enabling Geely to accelerate the innovation of safety technologies and elevate global safety benchmarks.





The Geely Safety Centre covers the full spectrum of global safety testing, from high-speed crash tests and pedestrian protection to active safety simulations, battery and new energy powertrain safety, cybersecurity, and health-related safety evaluations. Going beyond just the standard vehicle and occupant safety tests, the new centre has been built to support Geely’s “comprehensive safety” for the intelligent vehicle era. The centre comes with new capabilities such as cybersecurity testing to meet CNAS-certified standards, multiple attack vectors, and evaluation for chips, firmware, data transmission and encryption, OTA updates, vehicle sensors and controllers, etc. Safety for Geely goes beyond just products and vehicles, human and environmental health is also an important aspect of safety which the centre can test for. Geely’s Safety Centre’s “Golden Nose” team focus on testing for volatile materials and odors, detection of harmful substances, and ensuring products meet a “zero harmful gas/odor” standard.

The new Safety Centre has also set five world records, including: the largest (81,930.745 m²) automotive safety laboratory, the longest (293.39 meters) indoor car crash test track, the largest (28,536.224 m²) altitude-climate adjustable (snow/rain/solar radiation simulation) wind tunnel (250km/h max wind speed) facility for car testing, the largest (12,709.293 m²) arbitrary-angle (0-180°) car crash test zone, and the most tests (27 types) available in an automaker safety test laboratory.

The new Safety Centre brings together global best practices in automotive safety development, combining insights from international safety leaders with Geely’s own rapidly advancing R&D capabilities to push safety performance beyond regulatory requirements. The centre also strengthens Geely’s collaboration with institutions such as CATARC and Tsinghua University, including the joint release of the White Paper on the Development of Intelligent Vehicle Safety. Together, these efforts reinforce Geely’s commitment to drive the next wave of safety innovation and raising industry benchmarks in the intelligent mobility era.

Over the past decade, Geely has invested more than 250 billion RMB into R&D, with safety as a core priority. The launch of the Geely Safety Centre represents the next step in that commitment, enabling Geely to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions for users around the world.

Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group said

“Safety has always been Geely Auto Group’s top priority over the past 30 years. We’ve always aimed to exceed national and regional standards to set new benchmarks in safety, is a benefit to everyone in the industry and consumers globally. With the new Geely Safety Centre, we open a new chapter for safety in the age of intelligent vehicles.”

Li Chuanhai, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and Head of Geely Research Institute said

“The global electric and intelligent transformation of the automotive industry requires new and higher standards of safety in both physical and digital spheres. The new Geely Safety Centre supports and accelerates the innovation of safety together with the collaborative efforts of safety technology leaders in the world.”