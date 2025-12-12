Alliance Entertainment’s Handmade by Robots™ Welcomes Seasoned Sales Executive Brian Maggio to Drive Next Phase of Growth

PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced that Handmade by Robots™, its rapidly expanding vinyl-collectibles brand, has appointed industry veteran Brian Maggio as Vice President of Sales. The appointment marks a key step in accelerating the brand’s next phase of commercial growth following its strong performance since joining the Alliance portfolio last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional sales leader to our growing team,” said Tony Moyers, SVP Collectibles at Alliance Entertainment. “With extensive history working with Handmade by Robots in previous roles and a track record of driving sales through every major North American retailer and key licensors in toys, gaming, and electronics, Brian steps into the Vice President of Sales role ready to accelerate our momentum.”

Handmade by Robots, known for its signature vinyl figures sculpted to resemble knitted and crocheted characters, has continued to gain momentum across major retailers and fan communities. With licensing partnerships spanning iconic entertainment franchises and a loyal global collector base, the brand is primed for expanded retail penetration, elevated product innovation, and scaled fan engagement.

Maggio brings decades of experience in building and executing sales strategies for licensed products across mass, specialty, and ecommerce channels. His appointment is designed to deepen retail partnerships; strengthen engagement with licensors; and support the brand’s expanding roadmap of character franchises, limited chase variants, and new product formats.

“As a collectibles geek, I've been watching the evolution of Handmade by Robots since its inception seven years ago,” said Maggio, incoming Vice President of Sales. “With an origin story that sets it apart, the lore of the Handmade by Robots brand really resonates with fans. The whimsical form factor was—and continues to be—unique and compelling in a sea of licensed vinyl figures. Handmade by Robots has tremendous potential through creative licensing, format variants, and expanding on the handmade aesthetic in innovative ways. I'm excited to play a role in the growth story of Handmade by Robots and equally thrilled to be a part of the passionate team at Alliance Entertainment.”

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

