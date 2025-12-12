SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Berger Montague Reminds James Hardie Industries PLC (NYSE: JHX) Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) (“James Hardie” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased James Hardie common stock and American Depositary Shares during the period of May 20, 2025 through August 18, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased James Hardie securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 23, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

James Hardie, based in Dublin, Ireland, is a multinational building materials company, producing fiber cement and related construction products.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, James Hardie made false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s product demand and inventory levels. Although internal data showed that distributors were reducing inventory as early as April 2025, the Company continued to assure investors that demand remained strong and inventory levels were normal. However, on August 19, 2025, James Hardie disclosed a 12% decline in segment sales and cautioned of continued weakness. Following this news, the Company’s stock fell over 34% in a single trading day.

If you are a James Hardie investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts.

