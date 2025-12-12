BlinkBot Launches Seamless One-Click Crypto Trading, Tipping and Prediction on X

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlinkBot is a new AI-powered trading and transaction assistant on X.com. It removes the friction from on-chain crypto actions, allowing users to manage their portfolios, trade, swap tokens, tip creators and place prediction market bets simply by typing commands directly into a reply or DM.

Actions that once required complex, multi-step processes like opening wallets, switching apps, copying addresses are now compressed into a single, intuitive interaction layer within X.

For example:

Set up a wallet: Type @blinkbotai Balance

Trade: Type @blinkbotai buy $100 worth of ETH

Token Generation Event & Airdrop Details

The $BLINK token is coming on December 16th.

The $BLINK token is launching with a pioneering Salutory governance model, designed to deliver unprecedented value and control. This new structure emphasizes Control, establishing a legally enforceable path for the company's acquisition solely through the token. This unique mechanism protects token holders by embedding direct ownership and transparency into the token itself, making the $BLINK token the definitive path to corporate control."

We are committed to rewarding real users, not bots. The size of your airdrop allocation will be tied to your Proof of Usage, measuring actual engagement with the BlinkBot ecosystem.

How to qualify: Engage with the platform by setting up a wallet, executing a trade, tipping a creator, and more.

Key Capabilities: Built for Social, Designed for Usage

BlinkBot is built for the everyday crypto user who is already tracking markets and narratives on X. Instead of redirecting users externally, BlinkBot brings the market to the conversation.

Live Features Include:

Multichain Token Trading: Trade supported tokens across major networks including Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain directly from posts or private messages.

Creator Tipping: Send value to creators instantly without complex wallet flows or browser redirects.

Polymarket Integration: Place prediction market bets directly through BlinkBot, enabling fast access to real-world event markets without leaving X.

Flexible Trading Modes: Execute trades transparently in public threads or privately via DMs.

Execute trades transparently in public threads or privately via DMs. Wallet & Portfolio Dashboard: View balances and track multi-chain portfolios through the dedicated web interface.

BlinkBot is designed for speed, allowing users to execute a trade or open a position the moment an opportunity is perceived, eliminating the lag between intent and execution.

Trading via Contract Addresses (Live) & Ticker Trading (Upcoming)

At present, BlinkBot supports trading only through Contract Address (CA) input. This ensures accuracy and helps users avoid mistakes that can occur when multiple tokens share the same ticker symbol.

To protect users from potential fund loss caused by duplicate or misleading tickers, direct ticker-based trading will be introduced through a controlled whitelist system. Only verified projects will be enabled for ticker trading. This approach balances ease of use with user safety while gradually expanding ticker-based functionality.

Multichain Execution

BlinkBot is built as a chain-agnostic execution layer. This design allows users to interact across multiple ecosystems (Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and Base) through a single command flow, moving between chains without the need to switch wallets or platforms.

Polymarket Access Through Social Interaction

BlinkBot’s integration with Polymarket allows users to interact with prediction markets exactly where information spreads fastest. Users can browse active markets, place positions directly from X, and react to real-time events with immediate execution.

By embedding prediction markets inside social feeds, BlinkBot bridges the gap between news, sentiment, and on-chain action.

Wallet Manager & Control

The dedicated Wallet Manager and Portfolio Tracker provide a central hub to view and manage assets.

Through the Wallet Manager, users can:

View all connected wallets.

Track balances across supported chains.

Monitor portfolio activity.

Manage execution access centrally.

Access the Wallet Manager here: https://login.useblink.bot/

Availability and Next Steps

BlinkBot is currently live with core trading, tipping, wallet management, multichain support, and Polymarket prediction market features.

The team is actively developing additional functionality, including ticker-based buys, smart contract deployment, and a browser extension. The goal is to establish BlinkBot as the single unified execution layer across the most active on-chain ecosystems.

Join the Waitlist & Ecosystem Today:

Follow @teamblinkbot on X to stay updated. Initialize Your Wallet: Reply to any post (or send a DM) with the command:

@blinkbotai balance (This automatically generates your secure BlinkBot wallet address.) Verify: Join our Discord for updates and verification: https://discord.gg/jVw5gNfdV6

