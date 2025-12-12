Global Vein Finder Market Projected to Reach USD 106.66 Million by 2033 – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reported that global Vein Finder Market size estimated at USD 55.66 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 106.66 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% during 2026-2033. This growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing emphasis on patient safety and comfort, expansion of geriatric and pediatric care and technological innovations.

The U.S. vein finder market estimated at USD 19.26 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 36.69 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.41% during 2026-2033. The U.S. vein finder market dominance is driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the country.





Advancements in near-infrared (NIR) imaging, ultrasound-based visualization, and emerging AI-driven venous mapping solutions are accelerating technology adoption across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. These innovations support workflow efficiency, reduce patient discomfort, and enhance overall clinical outcomes, establishing vein visualization devices as a critical component of modern healthcare delivery.

Growing Pediatric and Geriatric Populations is Propelling the Market Expansion Globally

One of the main drivers propelling the vein finder market is the growing number of children and elderly people, as venous access is challenging for these age groups due to small, delicate, or challenging veins. Vein illuminators reduce pain, improve first-time success rates, and reduce the chance of problems when drawing blood or initiating an IV. Hospitals and other healthcare institutions are adopting vein visualization devices at a significant rate due to these demand qualities of related vein visualization technology.

Limited Awareness in Emerging Nations May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

Another significant barrier to the vein finder industry is the low level of awareness of the device in developing nations. Many caregivers in these developing nations continue to do traditional venipuncture when vein visualization tools are not used, and they are ignorant of the potential benefits of these tools. Despite notable improvements in first-attempt success rates, reduced patient pain response, and lower complication rates linked to the more recent vein finders, lack of awareness then hinders acceptance.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The infrared vein finders led the vein finder market with a 43.88% share in 2025E as they were cheap, portable, and easy to use. Near-infrared imaging systems are the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.06% due to its great precision, improved imaging, and ability to find hard-to-hit veins.

By Application

Pediatric use segment dominated the market with a 27.12% share in 2025E and it is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 9.08% due to children having small, frequently hard-to-find veins.

By Technology

Handheld devices led the market with a 55.87% share in 2025E due to their portability, simplicity, and cost. The portable vein finders are registering the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.06% driven by the need for mobility and point-of-care uses. In emergency care, ambulatory and home healthcare, they offer rapid vein access and greater efficiency while reducing the risk of needlestick injuries and infection.

By End-User

The hospitals segment held a 57.85% market share in 2025E as they have high patient loads and diverse patient characteristics, including pediatrics, oncology, surgery, and the emergency department. The ambulatory surgical centers are growing the fastest with a CAGR of 9.16% propelled by growth in outpatient procedures and minimally invasive operations.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the vein finder market with a market share of 40.60% 2025E, owing to a well-developed health care infrastructure, high health care spending, and early acceptance of advanced medical technology.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the vein finder market, registering a CAGR of 9.40% over the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about patient safety, and the growing burden of chronic diseases and cancer.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , AccuVein launched an AI-enhanced handheld vein visualization device in the US, improving first-attempt success rates and integrating real-time analytics to support clinicians in pediatric and oncology care.

, AccuVein launched an AI-enhanced handheld vein visualization device in the US, improving first-attempt success rates and integrating real-time analytics to support clinicians in pediatric and oncology care. In August 2024, Christie Medical introduced the VeinViewer Flex 2.0, featuring improved portability and near-infrared imaging capabilities, expanding adoption in outpatient surgical centers and emergency care facilities across North America and Europe.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand penetration levels of vein finders across hospitals and clinics, highlighting unit availability per facility and comparing adoption growth between developed and emerging healthcare markets.

– helps you understand penetration levels of vein finders across hospitals and clinics, highlighting unit availability per facility and comparing adoption growth between developed and emerging healthcare markets. TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCT INNOVATION INDEX – helps you evaluate the market shift across core technologies such as NIR, ultrasound, and transillumination while tracking ASP variations, device lifecycle patterns, and technology-driven competitive differentiation.

– helps you evaluate the market shift across core technologies such as NIR, ultrasound, and transillumination while tracking ASP variations, device lifecycle patterns, and technology-driven competitive differentiation. PATIENT-CENTRIC OUTCOME METRICS – helps you assess real-world clinical impact through reduced needlestick failure rates, improved patient comfort scores, and usage patterns across vulnerable patient groups like pediatrics, geriatrics, oncology, and obese populations.

– helps you assess real-world clinical impact through reduced needlestick failure rates, improved patient comfort scores, and usage patterns across vulnerable patient groups like pediatrics, geriatrics, oncology, and obese populations. CLINICAL & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY SCORECARD – helps you quantify procedure-level improvements including venipuncture time reduction, decline in complication cases, and productivity gains among nurses and phlebotomists using vein visualization systems.

– helps you quantify procedure-level improvements including venipuncture time reduction, decline in complication cases, and productivity gains among nurses and phlebotomists using vein visualization systems. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover investment and innovation opportunities by analyzing technology preference trends, equipment replacement cycles, and region-specific technology uptake dynamics driving future purchasing decisions.

