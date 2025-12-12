We would like to invite institutional investors and analysts to attend our Capital Markets Day on 12 May 2026.

A detailed programme will follow, but please mark this date in your calendar. The Capital Markets Day will be a hybrid event with live streaming. A recording of the Capital Markets Day will be made available on our investor website after the event. Please note that there are limited seats available for physical attendance.

Date: Tuesday, 12 May 2026

Location: DSV, Hedehusene 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark

Sign-up for more information here: DSV Capital Markets Day 2026 – Sign up for more information

Investor Relations:

Veronica Pontoppidan, IR Coordinator, tel. +45 41 11 06 46, veronica.pontoppidan@dsv.com

