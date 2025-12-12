EdgeMode Announces Strategic Portfolio Review and Advancement of AI Data Center Development Pipeline in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode, Inc. (OTC: EDGM) (“EdgeMode” or the “Company”) today announced the results of a recent internal review of certain legacy arrangements and provided an update on its expanding AI Data Center development portfolio in Spain.

Internal Review of Legacy Agreements

As part of a routine internal review, the Company identified issues within a Share exchange agreement completed earlier this year. The Company has issued notice of its intention to pursue rescission of that agreement based on information recently discovered. While the rescission process is subject to formal procedures and may require judicial action, the Company has taken the initial steps toward unwinding the transaction.

The potential impact of this action represents less than 5.5% of the Company’s total AI data center development portfolio, which currently stands at 1.8GW of Gross AI Data Center capacity in Spain.

Anti-Dilutive Effects of Pending Rescission Actions

As part of the Company’s internal review, the Board has already taken action to terminate approximately 385 million unexercised stock options, eliminating 12.8% of potential dilution immediately.

If rescission is completed, the Company also expects the potential return to treasury of up to 1.56 billion shares previously issued under the agreement.

If finalized, these actions would collectively eliminate more than 50% of potential and outstanding dilution, significantly increasing every shareholder’s percentage ownership of EdgeMode.

Spain AI Data Center Development Portfolio Continues to Advance

EdgeMode confirms that its strategic AI Data Center portfolio in Spain, one of the largest in Europe at 1.5 GW IT development capacity - remains entirely intact and continues to progress on schedule.

The Company expects to announce multiple milestones over the coming quarters relating to:

Permitting approvals

Power procurement

Design and engineering updates

Early-stage client engagements

Governance Measures to Support Stability

To support continuity during this transition, the Company established a Series D preferred class of stock to provide clear governance stability as the rescission process moves forward. This measure has no economic dilution effect on Common stockholders and supports consistent oversight during a period of structural review.

CEO Comment

“The steps we have taken strengthen our capital structure and allow us to focus fully on advancing our AI Data center development pipeline in Spain,” said Charlie Faulkner, CEO. “Our intention is to ensure the Company is positioned securely for the next phase of growth, and we look forward to sharing further updates as milestones are achieved.”

