Parexel Named “Best Contract Research Organization” at 21st Annual Scrip Awards

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry, has been named “Best Contract Research Organization” in the Full-Service Provider category at the 21st annual Scrip Awards. This honor recognizes Parexel’s continued excellence in partnering with biopharma companies to design, drive and execute all aspects of clinical trials as well as the company’s vital contributions to drug development, patient impact and global public health.

"This recognition belongs to all of our 20,000+ exceptional global colleagues who dedicate themselves daily to making real and meaningful differences for patients,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “Being named this year’s ‘Best CRO’ reflects our commitment to advancing patient-guided clinical development and building strong and effective collaborations with our customers and site partners – all with the goal of accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients.”

Parexel was selected by an independent panel of distinguished judges as a result of its demonstrated excellence in delivering results that exceed sponsor expectations, innovations in patient engagement and recruitment, commitment to patient access and inclusion in clinical trials, and the ability to leverage AI to improve speed and quality of the clinical development process.

The Scrip Awards, organized by Citeline, bring together over 400 industry leaders to honor and celebrate the best innovations and achievements in the global biopharma landscape from the past year. Open to any research-based pharmaceutical and biotech company worldwide as well as service providers to the pharmaceutical industry, the Scrip Awards recognize winners across diverse categories encompassing a wide range of industry achievements, with entries reviewed by independent judges. Winners were announced at the Scrip Awards ceremony on Dec. 11 in London.

Parexel is a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) providing insights-driven Clinical and Consulting solutions to the world’s life sciences industry. Leveraging deep local knowledge and a global breadth of clinical, regulatory and therapeutic expertise, our 24,000+ professionals worldwide work in partnership with biopharmaceutical leaders, emerging innovators and sites to design and deliver clinical trials with patients in mind — broadening access and making clinical research a care option for anyone, anywhere. Our proven track record spans 40+ years and drives us forward, advancing clinical research in healthcare’s most complex areas while harnessing innovation to drive efficiencies across every phase of the clinical development process. Our insights-driven approach, proven delivery and trusted execution are accelerating the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients — With Heart.™ We continue to earn recognition industrywide, including the 2025 Scrip Award for “Best Contract Research Organization – Full-Service Provider,” 2024 Fierce Biotech CRO Award for "Innovative Approaches to Patient-Centric Research" and the 2024 and 2023 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award for advancing the clinical research profession through strong site partnerships. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

