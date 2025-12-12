Johns Hopkins Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Arjit Singh after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2024. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Arjit Singh received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during his first year at Johns Hopkins University to pursue a degree in Neuroscience.

Since receiving the scholarship, Arjit has continued his research at the Lieber Institute of Brain Development and earned his Emergency Medical Technician National Certification. He plans to join a volunteer fire department in the spring. After graduating, he hopes to become a neurosurgeon.

“It’s always exciting when we can help support someone’s goals, but it’s even more exciting when that person uses their skills to give back to their community. We are excited to see what Arjit does as he continues his education," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Singh’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/