Small Caliber Ammunition Market Set for Significant Growth Worth USD 7.0 Billion by 2029 - Forecast and Outlook 2024-2029

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Small Caliber Ammunition Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Caliber Type (9MM Parabellum, 5.56MM, 7.62MM, 12.7MM, 14.5MM, .338 LAPUA Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum), Bullet Type, Lethality and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The market is valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2029.

The Small Caliber Ammunition Industry is driven by the increasing defense budget for the procurement of small arms ammunitions globally. There is increase in advancement for ammunition manufacturing and modernization of armed forces to enhance safety and effectiveness. Rising public safety concerns, particularly in regions experiencing high crime rates demands for more effective small caliber ammunition for police forces. Furthermore, the rising demand of small caliber ammunition due to the increasing geopolitical conflicts and terrorism activities are driving the market growth.

Small Caliber Ammunition Market – Top Key Players

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel),

Thales (France),

Olin Corporation (US),

General Dynamics Corporation (US),

Nammo AS (Norway).

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the Caliber Type, the 7.62 mm segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Caliber Type, the 7.62 mm segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition is widely used in rifles and machine guns. The 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition is more reliable, effective in long-range engagements and has more compatibility with a variety of rifles and machine guns. The increasing procurement of rifles and machine guns globally to counter threats and terrorism activities demands 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition which further drives the market growth.

Based on the Application, the Military segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the Military segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Militaries worldwide require high volume of ammunition for training, operational engagements, and strategic reserves. Additionally, there is a rise in procurement of ammunition by the military for special operations, engagement in international conflicts and peacekeeping missions. The rise in defense budget and expansion of military force further drives the market growth.

Based on the Bullet Type, the Copper segment is anticipated to dominate the market.

Based Bullet Type , the Copper segment holds the largest market share. The rise in use of Copper based small caliber ammunition is seen due to its superior ballistic performance and environmental friendliness. Copper bullets offer enhanced accuracy, performance, and are less prone to fragmenting, which is highly important in combat and law enforcement scenarios. The non-toxic nature addressing environmental and health concerns associated with traditional bullets is driving the market growth for Copper bullets.

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region the Asia Pacific region is estimated to accounts for highest market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the rapid military modernization across major countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The nations across the region are significantly increasing their defense budgets to enhance their military capabilities to counter the security threats and geopolitical tensions. The rising demand of small caliber ammunition due to increasing internal security concerns and terrorism activities to drive the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in the Small Caliber Ammunition Market

Market growth can be attributed to the increasing defense expenditures globally.

By Application, the military segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2029.

New product launches and service partnerships are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to market players in the next five years.

The market growth in North America can be attributed due to the presence of various Small Caliber Ammunition Industry manufacturers.

