DeFi Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $19.3M in Funding as Presale Approaches 100% Sold Out

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has crossed the $19.3 million funding mark as its presale enters the final stages of Phase 6, bringing the project close to a complete sellout at the current $0.035 price tier. Launched earlier this year, Mutuum has quickly become one of the most active presales of 2025, now supported by over 18,400 holders and a steadily rising participation rate. With Phase 6 nearing 100% allocation and the next 20% price adjustment approaching in Phase 7, the remaining supply has become increasingly limited.





Presale progress strengthens as participation increases

The project now reports over 18,400 holders and has raised $19.3 million, marking its strongest fundraising period to date.

Out of the 4 billion total MUTM tokens, 1.82 billion are allocated to the presale, giving early participants access to a substantial portion of the supply prior to listing. With more than 800 million tokens already purchased, nearly half of the presale allocation has been distributed, indicating steady participation across the presale stages.

Phase 6, priced at $0.035, is now over 97% sold out, bringing the presale close to its transition into Phase 7. According to the project’s tokenomics, the next pricing tier will raise the presale price to $0.04, a 20% step up from the current level. The official launch price is set at $0.06, and when compared to the earliest presale stage at $0.01, this represents a 500% increase between the Phase 1 entry price and the published launch valuation.





What Mutuum Finance is building

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing ecosystem designed to streamline on-chain liquidity access. All core functions—including deposits, borrowing, interest calculation, and liquidation processes—are executed by smart contracts rather than intermediaries, ensuring transparency and user control.

According to recent statements shared by the team on X, the lending and borrowing smart contracts are now fully completed, and the finalized codebase is under formal review by Halborn Security . The team also confirmed that the V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, and that more detailed timing will be announced once the security audit has progressed further.

The first version of the protocol will introduce the foundation of Mutuum’s lending engine, including a live liquidity pool, mtToken issuance and yield growth, collateralized borrowing, debt-tracking infrastructure, automated liquidation tools, and initial support for ETH and USDT. This early functional release will allow users to observe and test the platform’s core operations before the mainnet rollout.

Buy-and-distribute mechanism

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance is incorporating a buy-and-distribute mechanism as part of its long-term economic structure. Under this model, a portion of protocol revenue will be used to purchase MUTM tokens directly from the open market, which are then distributed to users who stake mtTokens in the platform’s safety module. Because the buybacks are tied to real platform usage, this mechanism may help support long-term token stability by introducing recurring demand and aligning rewards with actual lending activity.

Security remains a central focus for the project. Mutuum Finance previously completed a smart contract audit with CertiK , receiving a strong evaluation that establishes an additional layer of assurance before public testing begins. With both CertiK and Halborn involved in the review process, the protocol is progressing through industry-standard security practices as it moves closer to launch.

Development progress continues according to the roadmap. Phase 1 has been fully completed , and the project is now deep into Phase 2, with more than half of its planned deliverables finalized. The roadmap also indicates that Mutuum Finance intends to launch the platform at the same time the token goes live, a coordinated approach that may increase early visibility and improve the likelihood of listings on major exchanges. Launching with live utility from day one could provide stronger initial traction for the product and the token once it enters the market.

With $19.3 million raised, over 18,400 holders, and 97% of Phase 6 already sold out, Mutuum Finance is entering one of the defining moments of its presale. The upcoming 20% price increase in Phase 7 and the shrinking supply at the current $0.035 valuation have intensified interest around the remaining allocation. As development progresses and additional roadmap features come into view, the project continues to gain traction ahead of its first protocol release.

