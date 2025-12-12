ServiceTitan Honors Contractors Powering the Nation with Second Annual Day of the Trades

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, along with its customers across the country, celebrates the second annual Day of the Trades, honoring the critical role tradespeople play by keeping the world running. Day of the Trades highlights stories from ServiceTitan’s year-round initiative, Power the Nation , which showcases the tireless efforts of contractors and trades businesses who strengthen and uplift their local communities through important and impactful philanthropic work.

“It’s unmistakable that the trades are an irreplaceable force powering our economy, and ServiceTitan is committed to elevating the professionals delivering expertise, service, and impact every day,” said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. “The stories emerging from this year’s Day of the Trades initiative demonstrate how tradespeople are using their craft to strengthen communities, support families, and create meaningful outcomes beyond the jobsite. The trades power more than essential services. They power opportunity, dignity, and progress.”

True Pros , a residential HVAC and plumbing provider based in Layton, Utah, partnered with ServiceTitan and Make -A-Wish Utah to grant life-changing wishes for children like Kyson, a nine-year-old boy battling a brain tumor, who has wished to visit Disney World. The initiative expands on True Pro's long-term commitment of donating a portion of every sale to Make-A-Wish Utah, inspired by owner Katy Higgins’ stepdaughter’s wish story.

“My stepdaughter’s wish gave our family strength when we needed it most, and it inspired me to build a business grounded in giving back,” said Katy Higgins, Owner of True Pros. “Being able to create a Wish Proclamation experience for Kyson and his family is an honor, and we’re committed to making sure other families in our community feel supported during the hardest moments of their lives.”

Above + Beyond , a residential and commercial HVAC company based in Oklahoma City, partnered with ServiceTitan and the Oklahoma Humane Society to upgrade its HVAC system to ensure the pets awaiting their forever homes, along with the staff and volunteers who support them, stay comfortable in any season.

“We were honored to help improve conditions for the animals and the people who care for them every day,” said Jason Brady, Owner and Managing Partner of Above + Beyond. “Community service is built into our business, and this project reflects our commitment to doing what’s right for both our four-legged and two-legged neighbors.”

Launched in 2024, the Day of the Trades program is part of Power the Nation, a year-round initiative celebrating tradespeople who apply their expertise to serve others and drive positive change. Participating companies leverage their technical capabilities, workforce, and resources to support local causes, accelerate charitable outcomes, and improve access to essential services.

Through Power the Nation and Day of the Trades, ServiceTitan honors these skilled professionals for their generosity, craftsmanship, and commitment to service.

Today, ServiceTitan is also launching the Future of the Trades , an online resource dedicated to inspiring the next generation of contractors. Future of the Trades illustrates the financial opportunity of choosing a trades career and provides access to certifications, training, and workforce development resources that support contractors as they launch and advance their careers.

