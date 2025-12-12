Civic Roundtable launches with the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA), continuing its expansion across the US

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civic Roundtable , the government operations platform connecting public servants with the people and answers they need to achieve their mission, today announced a new partnership with the Georgia Technology Authority (GTA).

The Georgia Technology Authority provides IT and cybersecurity leadership and services to help state and local government entities, and works to champion responsible and ethical deployment of AI in state government operations. GTA helps Georgia’s state government agencies transition technology infrastructure to the cloud, bolster their security posture, develop curated applications, and much more.

GTA is establishing Roundtable as the operational backbone to support state agencies across Georgia moving to new accessibility compliance standards by April 2026. GTA will deploy Roundtable's workspaces and built-for-government CRM to streamline accessibility coordination across nearly 100 state agencies. The CRM will serve as a centralized hub to identify and manage agency contacts, coordinate outreach, and track engagement — all while maintaining ongoing synchronization with agency personnel updates.

Nikhil Deshpande is Georgia's Chief Digital and AI Officer, and heads GTA's Office of Digital Services. “Roundtable’s built-for-government CRM gives us an actionable view of our network, ensuring we can easily reach the right stakeholders across every organization we partner with,” said Deshpande. “With Roundtable’s AI-powered workspaces, integrated contacts and communications, and engagement tracking in a single platform, our team can focus on what matters most — making Georgia's digital services accessible to everyone.”

“We are firm believers that technology can empower public servants to better serve their communities. In that, both Civic Roundtable and the Georgia Technology Authority share a mission,” said Madeleine Smith, CEO and co-founder of Civic Roundtable. “By facilitating the delivery of GTA’s critical services, we’re collectively empowering a better, more secure government across Georgia.”

GTA produces a variety of reference governance, operations documents, policies, and standards about a wide range of topics, including AI best practices. Civic Roundtable will enable GTA staff to better coordinate with its governmental partners by consolidating people and resources into a common operating picture.

About Civic Roundtable

Civic Roundtable is a government operations platform purpose-built for local, state, and federal government agencies and their partner organizations. Founded by a team with extensive government experience and the belief that the public sector is a force for good, Civic Roundtable is the foundational technology for a more integrated and effective government.

With Roundtable, wide networks of government agencies and partner organizations can consolidate existing data repositories and disseminate mission-critical information in real time. This facilitates government collaboration by empowering public servants with the information, answers, and peer expertise they need, when and how they need it, to serve their communities.

Backed by General Catalyst and trusted by public servants at over 1,500 agencies in all 50 states, the company emerged from the Harvard Innovation Labs to modernize how millions of government workers across 90,000 agencies achieve their mission. Roundtable is built on AWS GovCloud.

