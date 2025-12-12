Actelis Networks Receives First Hotel Order for Its GigaLine Hospitality Solution

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received its first customer order for deployment of its GigaLine hospitality solution. The order is derived from a new strategic partnership with a leading software solution provider specializing in hotel guest experience platforms active across 26 countries.

The partnership expands Actelis' addressable market within large hospitality environments by enabling the software provider to enhance its guest experience platform deployment capabilities. Actelis' GigaLine 9000 hybrid fiber networking solution delivers gigabit connectivity to hotels with hundreds of rooms by leveraging existing copper and coax infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly new fiber installations within buildings. This capability allows the hospitality technology provider to rapidly deploy its guest experience platform to hotel properties worldwide without the traditional infrastructure deployment constraints.

The hotel guest experience platform is active throughout 26 countries, providing integrated service delivery solutions for hospitality properties. By integrating Actelis' GigaLine 9000 technology, the software provider can now expand its addressable market to include properties with existing copper or coax infrastructure, accelerating its market penetration.

"This first order with our hospitality technology partner represents an important milestone in our Multi Dwelling Unit (or MDU) market strategy," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Hotels and other large hospitality properties face substantial challenges in delivering high-performance connectivity while managing infrastructure costs. Our GigaLine solutions uniquely address this challenge by enabling fiber-grade gigabit services through existing copper and coax infrastructure, delivered very quickly. The partnership opens new opportunities to serve a large global market through direct access to hotel properties worldwide."

The GigaLine hospitality architecture enables hotels to implement in-building connectivity incrementally without substantial capital expenditure. The solution manages connectivity for large facilities while minimizing deployment complexity and operational disruption. With the in-building wireless market reach a value of approximatly $40 Billion by 2030, the hospitality sector represents a significant growth opportunity for advanced connectivity solutions.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

