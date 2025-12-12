11-DAY JHX INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: James Hardie (JHX) Class Action Lawsuit — Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Alleged Inventory Destocking and 34% Plunge; December 23 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Looms

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global plaintiffs' rights firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is rapidly approaching: December 23, 2025.

The lawsuit alleges that James Hardie and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements about the health of its crucial North America Fiber Cement segment. The stock subsequently crashed over 34% when the company was allegedly forced to disclose a sharp decline in sales due to the very customer weakness it had allegedly concealed. Hagens Berman urges investors with substantial losses to submit their information now.

The Lawsuit’s Core Allegation: Concealed Inventory Destocking

The lawsuit centers on the claim that James Hardie executives made assurances that the North America segment remained strong and that distributor inventory levels were normal. The complaint alleges that management knew by April and early May 2025 that distributors were aggressively destocking (reducing) inventory, yet continued to mislead investors by touting sales that were allegedly inflated by inventory loading rather than genuine demand.

“The complaint alleges that James Hardie repeatedly used terms like robust and normal to describe demand and inventory, while allegedly knowing the channel was overloaded and struggling,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the James Hardie litigation. “Our investigation is sharply focused on management’s knowledge and decision-making during that critical period. With the December 23 deadline only two weeks away, we urge investors with significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss the investigation and their rights.”

Timeline and Key Details:

Issuer James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Class Period May 20, 2025 – August 18, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline December 23, 2025 Stock Drop Event Stock fell over 34% on August 20, 2025, after the company disclosed a 12% decline in North America sales due to customer destocking.

Next Steps for James Hardie (JHX) Investors:

Investors who purchased James Hardie stock (JHX) between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, and suffered substantial losses, are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss their legal options and potential appointment as Lead Plaintiff.

