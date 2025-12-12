Global Crossing Airlines Announces Annual Meeting Results

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) announces that the Company’s stockholders (i) elected six directors to the board of directors, (ii) reapproved the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan, (iii) reapproved the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, (iv) reapproved the Company’s Performance Share Unit Plan and (v) ratified the appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the six director nominees, detailed results of such vote are set out below:



Director

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Broker Non-Votes Andrew Axelrod 17,600,169 95.86% 759,496 4.14% 13,142,203 Alan Bird 17,389,072 94.71% 970,593 5.29% 13,142,203 T. Allan McArtor 17,374,319 94.63% 985,346 5.37% 13,142,203 Chris Jamroz 17,335,136 94.42% 1,024,529 5.58% 13,142,203 Deborah Robinson 17,381,104 94.67% 978,561 5.33% 13,142,203 Cordia Harrington 17,335,007 94.41% 1,024,658 5.58% 13,142,203



Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company’s Incentive Stock Option Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against/Abstained % Votes Against/Abstained Broker Non-Votes 17,323,591 94.36% 1,036,074 5.64% 13,142,203



Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against/Abstained % Votes Against/Abstained Broker Non-Votes 17,143,412 93.38% 1,216,253 6.62% 13,142,203



Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of the reapproval of the Company’s Performance Share Unit Plan, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against/Abstained % Votes Against/Abstained Broker Non-Votes 17,331,695 94.40% 1,027,970 5.60% 13,142,203



Stockholders at the Annual Meeting voted in favor of appointing Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, detailed results of such vote are set out below:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against/Abstained % Votes Against/Abstained 30,907,808 98.11% 594,060 1.89%



About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe, the UK, and Australia.

