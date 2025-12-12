Four Leaders Join 4-H Board to Empower Youth Readiness and Leadership for the Future

Washington, D.C., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National 4-H Council recently added influential leaders from the corporate, technology, academic, and nonprofit sectors to its Board of Trustees. Collective expertise from Deisha Barnett, Michael T. Benson, Brent Colburn, and Taylor Thigpen will advance 4-H’s Beyond Ready initiative to help youth prepare for what’s next in their life and careers.

Mark Berven, 4-H board chair, said, “These leaders have built strong teams, expanded access, provided educational leadership and started youth-led nonprofits. Their expertise will help us elevate how we serve young people.”

Deisha Barnett, President, Global Communications & Brand, UPS.

Barnett is a 4-H alumna and accomplished communications strategist, well-known for leading initiatives that strengthen brand reputation and relevance. Her expertise across corporate communications, civic engagement, and nonprofit board service will strengthen how we tell stories and elevate youth impact.

“I was an elementary school student, dressed in business attire, standing behind a podium during 4-H public speaking workshops and oratorical contests. I learned skills I now use professionally – proof that when we pour into young people, it helps shape the future,” Barnett said.

Dr. Michael T. Benson, President, West Virginia University

With three decades of executive and academic leadership and a record of transforming major institutions, Dr. Benson is a nationally recognized university president and scholar who has secured historic philanthropic gifts, expanded student enrollment, and strengthened partnerships that advance higher education. He carries a family legacy of public service; his grandfather was the Secretary of Agriculture under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“Education changes lives and 4-H is a critical starting point,” Dr. Benson said. “Every young person deserves the chance to learn about themselves and the world, and to build the skills necessary for their own success. Investments in these opportunities benefit all of us.”

Brent Colburn, Vice President for Global Public Affairs, Microsoft

Colburn is a senior leader at Microsoft whose career in government, public policy, higher education, philanthropy, and technology has centered on expanding access and empowering communities. His expertise in technology innovation and public impact will help 4-H continue to equip young people with the digital and artificial intelligence skills required to excel in a rapidly evolving workforce.

“In today’s world, success often depends on combining digital confidence with curiosity and character,” Colburn said. “4-H is helping young people build the skills they’ll need in coding, artificial intelligence, and digital safety, and I look forward to supporting them in this important work.”

Taylor Thigpen, Social Entrepreneur; CEO, Local Hands Global Heart and Young Alumni Advisory Committee Member

A global affairs and social entrepreneurship major at Notre Dame and a proud Florida 4-H alum, Thigpen is a nonprofit leader and youth advocate. During the pandemic, he started Plantkingusa that he sold a few years later to fund more social good. Now as CEO of Local Hands Global Heart, he supports grassroots initiatives across 5 continents to advance community development. He brings a powerful youth perspective, entrepreneurship, and a passion for global service to the board as a member of the Young Alumni Advisory Committee.

“4‑H made me who I am, and serving on the Board allows me to be a representative for the 6 million young 4-H’ers to prove they can have a seat at the table,” Thigpen said. “Today’s youth face big challenges, but with 4‑H, they gain the confidence and support to be the change today.”





ABOUT 4-H:

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs reach nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. Through the Beyond Ready national initiative, 4-H aims to increase that number to ten million youth annually by 2030. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Attachment