FG Communities Completes Mills River, NC Tiny Home Community Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Mills River, North Carolina.

This tiny home community sits on approximately 50 acres in the Asheville region and includes 95 homes surrounded by mountain views and natural outdoor amenities. The community has a vibrant atmosphere and offers an amazing quality of life for its residents, combining scenic living with convenient access to the broader Asheville area.

“This acquisition represents another step in our focused expansion into targeted markets,” said Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and Co-Founder of FG Communities. “Western North Carolina’s natural beauty, population growth, and strong demand for affordable housing create a unique opportunity. This tiny-home community in Mills River stands out for its character and lifestyle, and it’s a setting where we can provide long-term value for residents and attractive returns for shareholders.”

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 64 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

