RFID Tunnel Reader Market to Surge: From $1.66 Billion in 2024 to $3.15 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.7%

The "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The radio frequency identification (RFID) tunnel reader market is experiencing rapid growth, with market size projected to increase from $1.66 billion in 2024 to $1.89 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1%. This surge is driven by the adoption of RFID technology for shipment verification, asset tracking, and reducing human error in inventory management. By 2029, market size is expected to reach $3.15 billion, maintaining a robust CAGR of 13.7%.

The forecast growth can be attributed to rising demand for automated inventory management in retail and e-commerce, emphasizing real-time shipment tracking and enhanced logistics security. Major trends include advancements in RFID accuracy, innovations in shipment verification, real-time inventory monitoring system developments, and enhanced data analytics for improved supply chain efficiency.

Demand in e-commerce and logistics is a key growth driver as consumer preference for online shopping increases. This necessitates efficient order fulfillment, with RFID tunnel readers enabling precise tracking on conveyor systems to enhance inventory management and delivery efficiency. An example of this trend is the USA Census Bureau's report in August 2025, indicating a 5.3% increase in e-commerce sales from the previous year.

Leading companies like Turck and Clustag are responding to this demand by developing advanced RFID solutions. Turck introduced the UHF-SYS-TUNNEL, a flexible detection system for intralogistics, which integrates no-code technology and standardized interfaces. This enhances real-time tracking and bulk detection, boosting operational efficiency. Sport Time's partnership with Clustag exemplifies industry collaboration aimed at optimizing supply chain accuracy across multiple regions using RFID technology.

Key market players include Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Brady Corporation, and others. North America currently leads the market, with Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth. The report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global trade relations and tariff instability affect the market outlook, requiring updates for precise impact analysis. A rise in U.S. tariffs impacts sectors like electronics, where components face shortages or increased costs. Companies are adapting by relocating operations or redesigning products to mitigate these effects.

The RFID tunnel reader market research report provides in-depth industry analysis, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, segment details, trends, and opportunities. The report offers a comprehensive perspective on the current and future scenarios affecting the RFID tunnel reader industry.

Countries covered in the report include the USA, Canada, UK, China, Japan, Germany, India, Brazil, and more. Market value covers revenues from services such as inventory tracking, asset monitoring, and supply chain visibility. The market also includes sales of RFID antennas, tag readers, and related components, reflecting both domestic and international revenue streams.

Report Scope

Markets Covered: By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Services; By Type: Box Type, Door-Opening Type, Other Types; By Technology: Active RFID, Passive RFID, BAP RFID; By Frequency: Low, High, Ultra-High; By End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Logistics.

By Component Type: Hardware, Software, Services; By Type: Box Type, Door-Opening Type, Other Types; By Technology: Active RFID, Passive RFID, BAP RFID; By Frequency: Low, High, Ultra-High; By End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Food and Beverage, Logistics. Subsegments: Breakdown includes hardware components like RFID Antennas and Controllers, software such as Asset Tracking and Data Analytics, and services including Installation and Consulting.

Breakdown includes hardware components like RFID Antennas and Controllers, software such as Asset Tracking and Data Analytics, and services including Installation and Consulting. Key Companies: Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, among others.

Honeywell International Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, among others. Countries and Regions: Regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, covering leading countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

Regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, covering leading countries like the USA, China, and Germany. Data Insights: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast time series, including market growth ratios, GDP proportions, and competitor market share.

Five-year historic and ten-year forecast time series, including market growth ratios, GDP proportions, and competitor market share. Delivery Formats: Receive the data in PDF, Word, and an Excel Data Dashboard.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tunnel Reader market report include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Brady Corporation

Turck Holding GmbH

SATO Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

ID Tech

Impinj Inc.

GAO RFID Inc.

Seshaasai

Dipole RFID S.L.

CAEN RFID S.r.l.

GreenFuturz

CaptureTech B.V.

Aucxis cvba

CYBRA Corporation

Technowave Group

Positek RFID Inc.

JT Speedwork Company Limited.

