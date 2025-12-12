SoFi, MoneyGram and Paysafe Propel Crypto Powered Remittances Market Toward $68.6 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto-Powered Remittances Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The crypto-powered remittances market is witnessing substantial growth, with projected expansion from $22.18 billion in 2024 to $27.87 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25.6%. This surge is driven by regulatory clarity, increasing remittance volumes from migrant workers, investment in cryptocurrency payment infrastructure, and stablecoin adoption. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $68.59 billion, continuing its robust growth trajectory due to rising cryptocurrency adoption for cross-border transactions, demand for faster, lower-cost international money transfers, and increased smartphone and internet penetration in developing regions.

This report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for crypto-powered remittances, examining their relationship to the broader economy and demographic trends. It addresses the forces projected to shape the market, including technological disruption, regulatory adjustments, and evolving consumer preferences.

Technological advancements, such as blockchain network improvements, crypto-wallet integration with traditional banking systems, stablecoin stabilizations, secure cryptographic protocols, and automated cross-border processes, will further bolster market growth. The demand for cross-border payments, essential for global trade and e-commerce, is expected to drive market expansion, offering quicker, cost-effective transactions bypassing traditional banking systems.

In March 2025, BVNK Services Limited reported stablecoins accounting for $6 trillion of the $32 trillion transaction volume in 2024, illustrating their impact. Key industry players focus on enhancing blockchain payment processing for efficient money transfers, as seen in Mastercard Inc.'s 2025 launch of stablecoin transaction capabilities, facilitating everyday payments with reduced volatility.

Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies Inc.'s partnership with Lightspark Software Inc. aims to revolutionize Bitcoin transactions, improving international money transfer speed, cost, and transparency. Major market players include SoFi Technologies Inc., MoneyGram International Inc., Paysafe Group Ltd., and BitPay Inc., among others.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024 and is poised for rapid growth. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and more. However, the market outlook faces challenges from shifting trade relations and tariffs, necessitating updates on the latest forecasts and strategies.

The escalation of U.S. tariffs in 2025 has affected the financial sector, leading to increased market volatility and higher cross-border transaction costs. This environment requires diversification, digital transformation, and strategic planning to maintain profitability amid economic uncertainties.

The crypto-powered remittances market research report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and detailed segment information. It highlights the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain platforms for efficient cross-border remittances, leveraging digital currencies like stablecoins for faster, transparent, and lower-cost international transfers.

Delivery channels include online platforms, mobile apps, crypto exchanges, and others, serving users such as migrant workers, businesses, and financial institutions. Countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more. The market value encompasses the revenues gained from service offerings, focusing on the sale of goods and services within specified regions and excluding supply chain resales.

