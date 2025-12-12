Sunoco Makes its Return to INDYCAR, Joins Chip Ganassi Racing in Multi-Year Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunoco is making its return to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as a full-time primary partner with Chip Ganassi Racing on the No. 8 Honda driven by Kyffin Simpson beginning in 2026. The multi-year agreement marks Sunoco’s first full-season primary partnership in INDYCAR since 1973.

Sunoco, the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas, previously served as the primary fuel supplier of INDYCAR from 2010-2018 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 2015-2018. The company’s new commitment to the Fastest Racing on Earth signals a powerful reentry into top-tier open-wheel racing and a notable partnership with one of motorsport’s winningest teams.

Notes of Interest:

Returning to American Open-Wheel Racing: With the deal, Sunoco returns to the INDYCAR SERIES with a full season team primary partnership for the first time in 53 years. Sunoco’s relationship with INDYCAR goes back to 1968 in Riverside, California, when Mark Donohue drove the No. 12 Sunoco Eagle. Donohue and Sunoco won their first Indianapolis 500 four years later. Its INDYCAR roster also includes Gary Bettenhousen, Tony Kanaan, NASCAR legend Bobby Allison and current INDYCAR on FOX personality Townsend Bell.

With the deal, Sunoco returns to the INDYCAR SERIES with a full season team primary partnership for the first time in 53 years. Sunoco’s relationship with INDYCAR goes back to 1968 in Riverside, California, when Mark Donohue drove the No. 12 Sunoco Eagle. Donohue and Sunoco won their first Indianapolis 500 four years later. Its INDYCAR roster also includes Gary Bettenhousen, Tony Kanaan, NASCAR legend Bobby Allison and current INDYCAR on FOX personality Townsend Bell. Simpson Behind the Wheel: Kyffin Simpson is one of the young talents in the sport, completing two full INDYCAR seasons before his 21 st birthday – which is more starts than Chip Ganassi Racing champions Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Jimmy Vasser or Alex Zanardi had by their 21 st birthdays. The 2025 season marked a significant step forward for the Caymanian, scoring his first career podium, three top-5 finishes, six top-10s and his first trip to the Firestone Fast Six. He will look to take another leap forward, fighting for wins in 2026 and continue learning from his teammates that share a combined 10 INDYCAR championships and two Indianapolis 500 victories.

Kyffin Simpson is one of the young talents in the sport, completing two full INDYCAR seasons before his 21 birthday – which is more starts than Chip Ganassi Racing champions Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Jimmy Vasser or Alex Zanardi had by their 21 birthdays. The 2025 season marked a significant step forward for the Caymanian, scoring his first career podium, three top-5 finishes, six top-10s and his first trip to the Firestone Fast Six. He will look to take another leap forward, fighting for wins in 2026 and continue learning from his teammates that share a combined 10 INDYCAR championships and two Indianapolis 500 victories. A Trusted Fuel Brand: The largest manufacturer of race fuels, Dallas-based Sunoco will use the partnership to showcase Sunoco 94 Octane, the highest-octane fuel on the market. As a Top Tier™ fuel, it can help engines run cleaner, longer and more efficiently. Beyond INDYCAR, Sunoco remains a dominant force in American motorsports, supplying high-performance fuel to more than 500 tracks and over 50 racing series nationwide.

The largest manufacturer of race fuels, Dallas-based Sunoco will use the partnership to showcase Sunoco 94 Octane, the highest-octane fuel on the market. As a Top Tier™ fuel, it can help engines run cleaner, longer and more efficiently. Beyond INDYCAR, Sunoco remains a dominant force in American motorsports, supplying high-performance fuel to more than 500 tracks and over 50 racing series nationwide. A Championship Pairing: Sunoco joins Chip Ganassi Racing after one of the most successful seasons for a team in INDYCAR history. Combining for nine wins, six poles and 17 podiums with Dixon, Palou and Simpson, the team won both the Indianapolis 500 and the INDYCAR championship. Since its founding in 1990, CGR has won 17 INDYCAR championships, tied for most all-time, and over 145 INDYCAR races. Sunoco will have a presence across all Chip Ganassi Racing INDYCAR entries for all 17 races.

Quoteboard:

Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “Sunoco has long been synonymous with performance and innovation, values that mirror the DNA of our team. To join forces with such an iconic brand and one with a storied legacy in INDYCAR is truly special. This partnership reflects our shared drive to keep pushing boundaries, and we look forward to what we’ll accomplish together on and off the track.”

“Sunoco has long been synonymous with performance and innovation, values that mirror the DNA of our team. To join forces with such an iconic brand and one with a storied legacy in INDYCAR is truly special. This partnership reflects our shared drive to keep pushing boundaries, and we look forward to what we’ll accomplish together on and off the track.” Kyffin Simpson, Driver, No. 8 Sunoco Chip Ganassi Racing Honda: “Starting my third year in INDYCAR with Sunoco joining the No. 8 Honda is an incredible boost. We’ve made big strides on the track, and this partnership will only help us get better, I’m confident we can take another step forward and have even more success in 2026 and beyond.”

About Sunoco LP

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating across 32 countries and territories in North America, the Greater Caribbean, and Europe. Sunoco's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 160 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements Sunoco's fuel distribution operations, which distribute over 15 billion gallons annually to approximately 11,000 Sunoco and partner-branded retail locations, as well as independent dealers and commercial customers. Sunoco's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 35 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include three Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and four entries in INDY NXT by Firestone. Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has won 24 championships and over 270 races, including six wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. CGR boasts state-of-the-art facilities in Indianapolis, where the INDYCAR and INDY NXT teams are located, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbda446a-dbc4-4640-b401-4e4424fb1d9d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a53d8a-13dd-4af0-9f38-188783b7f2ab