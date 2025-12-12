U.S. Global Investors Maintains Monthly Dividends as Airline Revenues Projected to Exceed $1 Trillion for the First Time in 2026, with an Update on Gold and Silver

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (“the Company”), a registered investment advisory firm[1] with expertise in gold mining stocks and the airline industry, is pleased to announce that it will continue its payment of monthly dividends.

The Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in January 2026 and continuing through March 2026. The record dates are January 12, February 9 and March 16, and the payment dates will be January 26, February 23 and March 30.

Based on the December 5, 2025, closing price of $2.43, this monthly dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.7%.

A Banner Year for Gold and Silver

U.S. Global Investors is pleased to see how well gold and silver have performed this year, with gold gaining 61% year-to-date through the end of November—the metal’s best annual performance since 1979. Silver, meanwhile, crossed above $60 for the first time ever on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Investors have been responding to economic uncertainty, particularly involving global trade policy; anticipation of lower interest rates; and ongoing central bank buying.

“Gold has historically been sought by investors as a hedge against economic uncertainty, geopolitical risk and bad government policies, and this year’s rally—the strongest since the Carter administration—is no exception,” says Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “Silver’s dual purpose as an industrial metal, on top of it being an investment asset, means that it’s also seeing strong demand right now; at the same time, the silver market remains in deficit, with 2025 marking the fifth consecutive year that demand has outpaced supply, according to the Silver Institute.”[2]

Airlines Enter 2026 with Strong Momentum

The Company is also optimistic about the global airline industry, which is entering 2026 on solid financial footing as travel demand reaches historic highs. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a record 3.13 million passengers in a single day during the 2025 Thanksgiving travel period,[3] reflecting strong consumer demand even in the face of economic challenges. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects total airline revenues to exceed $1 trillion for the first time ever in 2026, supported by high load factors, expanding international traffic and resilient premium travel.[4]

According to the IATA, the airline industry has staged a remarkable recovery in the five years since the pandemic. After posting a historic $138 billion net loss in 2020, airlines have steadily improved earnings each year, with net profits projected to reach approximately $40 billion this year and $41 billion in 2026, and margins stabilizing near 4%.

“We believe airlines look well-positioned as we move into 2026,” comments Mr. Holmes. “The industry has continued to demonstrate great resilience, supported by strong demand, a rising global middle class and a shift toward spending on experiences.”

For investors seeking targeted exposure to the global aviation ecosystem, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS) offers a rules-based, Smart Beta 2.0 approach to identifying the most efficient carriers around the globe. JETS tracks airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, airports and related services, ranking companies on fundamental factors such as passenger load factor, gross margin and sales yield.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment advisory and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

This news release may include certain “forward-looking statements” including statements relating to revenues, expenses, and expectations regarding market conditions. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The continuation of future cash dividends will be determined by U.S. Global Investors’ Board of Directors, at its sole discretion, after review of the Company’s financial performance and other factors, and is dependent on earnings, operations, capital requirements, general financial condition of the Company, and general business conditions.

Please carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus for JETS by clicking here. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Because the fund concentrates its investments in specific industries, it may be subject to greater risks and fluctuations than a portfolio representing a broader range of industries. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate a larger portion of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The fund invests in foreign securities, which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The fund may invest in the securities of smaller-capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than those of larger, more established companies.

Airline Companies may be adversely affected by a downturn in economic conditions that can result in decreased demand for air travel and may also be significantly affected by changes in fuel prices, labor relations and insurance costs.

Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. By investing in a specific geographic region, such as China and/or Taiwan, a regional ETFs returns and share price may be more volatile than those of a less concentrated portfolio.

Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Smart Beta 2.0 is an investment approach that combines the broad diversification and low cost of passive indexing with the factor-based insights and selectivity of active management strategies.

The load factor is a metric used by the airline industry to measure the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers. Gross margin, or gross profit margin, is the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold (COGS), divided by revenue. Sales yield refers to the measure of revenue generated per sale or transaction, typically calculated by dividing the total revenue earned by the number of sales or transactions.

JETS is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser to JETS.

