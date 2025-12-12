Subsea 7 S.A. Financial Calendar

Luxembourg – 12 December 2025 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today its financial calendar for 2026.

Results for the financial year to 31 December 2025

26 February 2026 – Quarterly report (Q4)

20 March 2026 – Annual report for 2025

Results for the financial year to 31 December 2026

30 April 2026 – Quarterly report (Q1)

12 May 2026 – Annual General Meeting

30 July 2026 – Half-yearly report and quarterly report (Q2)

19 November 2026 – Quarterly report (Q3)

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

