Verum Messenger: Artificial Intelligence, eSIM, and Complete Anonymity in One App

London, Greater London , Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where privacy has become the new currency, Verum Messenger for iOS offers not just a messenger, but an entire ecosystem of digital independence — with artificial intelligence, anonymous mail, built-in eSIM.





Verum Messenger

Privacy Without Compromise

Verum Messenger was built around one principle: “no numbers, no data — just you and your contacts.”

Registration happens without a phone number or email — the user receives a unique Verum ID and a Recovery Key for account recovery.

The developers emphasize that the service does not collect or sell personal data, and all chats and files are encrypted on the device.

“We believe that the user should be the full owner of their data — without intermediaries, without ads, and without trackers,” the Verum team states.

Next-Level Communication

The messenger includes:

• Personal and group chats with up to 10,000 participants;

• Audio and video calls;

• Media and file sharing of any format;

• Message editing and self-destruction — from 15 seconds to 7 days;

• Notifications when files are saved, to prevent hidden actions;

• Screenshot and screen recording protection (even if a screenshot is taken, chat content remains invisible).

Verum AI — Built-In Chat Intelligence

The integrated Verum AI assists users directly in the app: answering questions, translating text, analyzing messages, and creating content.

Essentially, it’s a personal AI assistant inside a private messenger — with zero data shared with external services.

Verum Mail — Your Anonymous Email

The Verum Mail feature lets users create disposable email addresses, receive and send messages with attachments — all within the app.

Messages automatically delete after a set time, ensuring total confidentiality of correspondence.

Verum eSIM — Internet Without Borders

The built-in Verum eSIM technology provides mobile internet access in over 150 countries worldwide — no physical SIM card or roaming needed.

For travelers and freelancers, it’s a way to stay online without depending on local carriers.

Additional Features

• Built-in VPN for secure connections;

• Login protection via Face ID, Touch ID, or PIN code;

• One-tap chat wipe;

• Supports iOS and iPadOS.

Why It Matters

Verum Messenger combines features that usually require multiple separate services:

a secure messenger, anonymous mail, AI assistant, eSIM, and crypto wallet.

This makes it a unique solution for those who value autonomy and digital life security.

Verum Messenger is available on the App Store.

Account activation is one-time — no subscription fees.





Official website: https://verum.im

iOS app: https://ios.verum.im

Documentation: https://docs.verum.im





Press inquiries

Derek Katz

info@verum.im