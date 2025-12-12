InvestorsTape.com- VENU and Live Nation Take the Big Stage

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)(“VENU”) filed a Form 8-K disclosing a landmark Operator Agreement with Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: LYV)(“Live Nation”), the largest and most influential force in the global live-music ecosystem, marking a major inflection point in VENU’s national expansion strategy and future revenue profile.

The Agreement positions Live Nation as the exclusive tenant and exclusive booking agent for The Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney, VENU’s flagship 20,000-capacity outdoor entertainment venue currently under development in McKinney, Texas. With Live Nation stepping in as operator, promoter, and booking powerhouse, VENU secures best-in-class event volume, guaranteed ticket throughput, and a direct profit-participation model that materially strengthens financial visibility.

Securing Live Nation as the exclusive operator for The Sunset McKinney is the strongest possible validation of VENU’s development strategy and the economic potential of this venue. This partnership gives VENU a faster growth trajectory, a clearer road to profitability, and a long-term anchor that strengthens its entire national pipeline.

Live Nation Partnership Is a Force Multiplier for VENU’s Growth Trajectory

This strategic partnership, underscores VENU’s rapid ascent in the $50 billion live events market (CAGR 7.5% through 2030, PwC) and leverages Live Nation’s unparalleled expertise to drive high-caliber programming while preserving VENU’s premium, fan-centric model.

The global live-events leader will drive the entire performance calendar at The Sunset McKinney, leveraging its unmatched artist relationships, national touring pipeline, and promotional infrastructure. For VENU, the operational partnership marks a significant acceleration toward:

The multifunctional space supports diverse programming, including musical concerts, comedy, film festivals, corporate rentals, and community events, aligning with VENU’s omni-content strategy for year-round utilization.

VENU retains key controls, including the right to schedule select live entertainment and non-traditional events, all sponsorship and naming rights, and oversight of premium offerings like Luxe FireSuites.

Financially, the deal features a revenue-sharing structure: Live Nation pays VENU escalating percentages of net profits (after event expenses), a fixed per-ticket rent (starting at a confidential rate with annual increases), and parking fees distributed per profit-sharing terms. Live Nation commits commercially reasonable efforts to meet an annual ticket sales target, with shortfall fees payable to VENU.

Live Nation holds a right of first offer on venue sales (excluding change-of-control scenarios) and termination rights tied to milestone openings.

This collaboration benefits VENU by tapping Live Nation’s global booking power, responsible for 50,000+ events annually, to attract top-tier artists, ensuring sold-out seasons and maximized revenue in a competitive landscape. For Live Nation, access to VENU’s state-of-the-art, premium venues enhances its portfolio without ownership costs.

This pact accelerates VENU’s national expansion, targeting three new facilities in 2026 and 40 by 2030, while reinforcing its position against industry giants. Backed by recent equity commitments from Tixr and Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), VENU’s model of strategic operator alliances without ceding control continues to drive 250%+ year-over-year growth and $200 million 2025 revenue projections.

Aramark is the exclusive provider of food, beverage, retail, and facility operations for VENU’s flagship Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, as well as the company’s upcoming Sunset Amphitheaters in Texas and Oklahoma. The deal is further underpinned by a $10.125 million equity investment from Aramark, signaling not only operational alignment, but financial confidence in VENU’s disruptive model.

Faster revenue scale-up

Live Nation’s exclusive-booking commitment brings immediate access to arena-level and amphitheater-caliber artists, dramatically increasing the likelihood of a full, high-margin event slate from the venue’s first operational season.

Higher profitability via shared-profits + per-ticket economics

VENU earns a percentage of net profits generated from Live Nation events, with higher participation above a specified profit threshold.

VENU receives escalating fixed per-ticket rent for every paid ticket.

VENU benefits from parking revenue share, facility management fee participation, and full retention of sponsorship & naming rights.





More predictable financial outcomes

A built-in Annual Ticket Target creates accountability on Live Nation’s side. If the minimum annual number of tickets is not sold, Live Nation must pay VENU a contractually defined shortfall fee, protecting VENU from underperformance.

Brand elevation + accelerated market penetration

By aligning with the world’s largest live-music promoter, VENU secures powerful market validation, enhancing sponsorship demand, increasing venue prestige, and strengthening investor confidence as the company scales its national venue portfolio.

Agreement Highlights

Under the terms of the Operator Agreement:

5-Year Term + Four 5-Year Renewal Options

Live Nation may extend for up to 25 additional years, creating a long-term anchor relationship for VENU’s Texas footprint.

Exclusive Booking Rights

Live Nation books all events, ensuring elite artist access, while VENU may additionally schedule certain entertainment formats (films, festivals, corporate events, visual presentations) within defined constraints.

Profit Participation Model

VENU participates in event net profits and receives per-ticket rent and management fees—creating multiple recurring revenue streams.

Sponsorship and Naming Rights 100% Retained by VENU

All sponsorship revenue, including naming rights, flows exclusively to VENU and sits outside of the profit-share structure.

Revenue-Protective Ticket Minimums

Live Nation must use commercially reasonable efforts to meet the annual ticket target or pay VENU a shortfall fee.

Broad, Multifunctional Use Rights

The venue can host concerts, comedy, film debuts, club nights, art festivals, graduations, corporate rentals, and community events, maximizing year-round utilization.

Operational Safeguards & Performance Conditions

Live Nation’s ability to operate at full concert capacity is protected through mutual agreements related to noise standards, parking efficiencies, ticket-tax adjustments, and operational diligence.

Strategic Impact: A Step-Change in VENU’s Business Model

The partnership places VENU in the strongest strategic position in its history:

1. Instant Access to the Global Touring Economy

Live Nation’s booking engine essentially guarantees a high-velocity event calendar, shortening VENU’s ramp-up period and lifting revenue projections.

2. Accelerated Path to Profitability

With per-ticket economics, high-margin sponsorship revenue, and profit-share upside, VENU is positioned for a materially faster break-even timeline than a self-operated model.

3. Blueprint for Scalable Replication Across Future VENU Projects

McKinney becomes the template for future VENU amphitheaters and entertainment destinations under development nationwide.

4. Enhanced Investor Confidence and Visibility

Live Nation’s long-term operational commitment offers clarity in forecasting and a powerful institutional endorsement of VENU’s strategy and venue quality.

