BeToken Transforms an 18-Year Business Into a Web3 Asset

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market saturated with speculative crypto launches and short-lived experiments, a new European project is taking a fundamentally different path. BeToken, built on the operational backbone of Beself Brands, is introducing a model where tokenisation is no longer a promise for the future but a real extension of a business that has been running successfully for nearly two decades.

The initiative marks a significant shift: tokenisation is finally stepping into the real economy.

$BTK is Designed Around a Profitable Business

Unlike most blockchain projects that begin with an idea and hope to build traction later, BeToken starts from a position of strength. Beself Brands, the company behind the token, was founded in 2007 and today operates a network of retail and ecommerce brands that reach hundreds of thousands of customers across Europe. Over the years, the group has built multi-million dollar revenues, strong customer loyalty, and the infrastructure needed to scale efficiently.

This foundation is what makes BeToken different. It is not attempting to create value from scratch. Instead, it is opening access to value already proven in the market. For media and investors, this represents a rare case where a token is not detached from real-world performance but directly linked to a functioning, profitable business.

Portfolio of Leading Consumer Brands

The tokenisation initiative is anchored in a broad ecosystem of more than 1,000 products and several household-name brands in their categories. Beself Brands operates FITFIU Fitness , Greencut , Mc Haus , Beeloom , and Playkin , all of which have grown steadily through operational excellence, efficient logistics, and a clear understanding of European consumer demand.

Tokenising part of this business is not just innovative, it positions BeToken among the first European retail ecommerce groups to take such a step. It signals a turning point: tokenisation is no longer reserved for financial instruments or theoretical real-world assets, but can be applied to real commerce with established supply chains and strong margins.

As Mireia Calvet Verges, CEO of BeToken, said: "BeToken marks the beginning of a new era for Beself Brands: we are moving from being a consolidated, profitable European company with more than €20M in annual revenue to becoming a vehicle for exponential global growth.

Our challenge is not demand — we already have it. What limits our acceleration is capital. We have strong brands, operations in 10 countries, and a clear plan to multiply our presence in key markets like France, Italy, and Germany.

Tokenization allows us to break the barriers of traditional equity, bringing real liquidity and opening our expansion to a global investor base under a regulated, transparent, and efficient model.

BeToken is not an experiment; it is the natural evolution of how modern companies should finance growth. With this initiative, we accelerate a business plan that will take us beyond €95M in sales within the next six years and drive sustained value appreciation across all our brands.

Today, we are opening access to a tangible opportunity: becoming part of the future of Beself Brands."

Access to High-Performing Companies

One of the biggest barriers to investing in successful private companies has always been exclusivity. Access is typically limited to venture funds, private equity firms, or ultra-wealthy individuals. BeToken aims to change this dynamic by allowing anyone to participate in the company’s growth with a starting investment of €2,000.

To make the entry experience even more appealing, the platform introduces tiered bonuses from 5% to 15% depending on the chosen investment pack. While simple in structure, this approach reflects a broader mission: to redefine how everyday investors can access and benefit from the growth of real businesses.

Clarity and Transparency in Web3 Fundraising

Clarity has become one of the strongest differentiators of the project. The BeToken platform prominently displays the official token price of €2.75, the effective price after bonuses, and the remaining availability in each tier. This level of transparency, although standard in traditional finance, is still uncommon in Web3 launches, where pricing often feels ambiguous or intentionally complex.

For investors, this becomes a signal of maturity. For the broader market, it demonstrates that tokenisation can be executed with the same discipline and professionalism expected in established financial environments.

Profit-Sharing Model

At the core of the token’s design is alignment. BeToken holders participate proportionally in the performance of the entire group, gaining access to opportunities, exclusive benefits, and long-term upside that grows together with the company.

This positions BeToken as part of a growing movement that sees tokens not simply as tradable digital assets but as vehicles for sharing the value generated by productive, real-world companies. It reflects what many analysts believe to be the future of retail investment, a bridge between traditional business performance and new digital ownership models.

Built Under Regulatory Principles

With MiCA shaping the future of digital assets in Europe, regulatory clarity has become a critical competitive advantage. From the outset, BeToken has prioritised compliance, transparency, and public documentation. The project follows a European approach to token structure, offering a contrast to many international launches that still operate without clear oversight.

This alignment with evolving regulation not only increases investor confidence but also signals that tokenisation in Europe may develop differently, with stronger emphasis on protection, clarity, and long-term sustainability.

A Scalable Model for RWA Movement

What sets BeToken apart is not only what it represents today but what it could unlock tomorrow. The structure developed by Beself Brands is designed to be replicable, offering a blueprint for thousands of SMEs and mid-sized businesses looking for new ways to attract capital, engage their community, and modernise their financial operations.

As Europe continues searching for a Web3 model rooted in tangible economic activity, BeToken is one of the first real cases capable of guiding the next wave of adoption.

Limited Availability

The launch introduces controlled scarcity by limiting the number of packs in each investment tier. With only 50, 40, 20, and 10 allocations available across the four levels, investors have a clear incentive to act early. For media outlets, this creates a timely narrative: this is not an open-ended raise, but a structured opportunity that reflects real business discipline.

Global Tokenisation Trend

BeToken enters the market at a moment when tokenisation is gaining global recognition. Boston Consulting Group estimates the tokenised asset market could reach $16 trillion by 2030, while BlackRock refers to it as “the next great financial revolution.”

In this context, BeToken becomes more than a company initiative. It stands as a European example of how real-world businesses can meaningfully adopt Web3 technology.

Team With Deep Experience

Behind the token is Beself Brands’ 18-year track record, built by a team of more than 60 professionals across logistics, operations, technology, and e-commerce. Their experience allows the project to merge traditional business excellence with modern digital infrastructure, a combination rarely seen in the current tokenisation landscape.

About BeToken

BeToken is a European tokenisation project built on Beself Brands, a consolidated retail and e-commerce group founded in 2007. Through a transparent, regulation-aligned model, BeToken allows investors to participate in the performance of an established multi-brand business. The project aims to set a new standard for real-world tokenisation in Europe.

About Beself Brands

Beself Brands operates some of Europe’s leading consumer brands, including FITFIU Fitness, Greencut, Mc Haus, Beeloom, and Playkin. With 18 years of operation, multi-million annual revenues, and strong logistics capacity, the group now brings its track record into the Web3 space through BeToken.

Media Contact:

Mireia Calvet Vergés

betoken@beselfbrands.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/032b5bf0-333f-4976-aa88-6137afa08eca