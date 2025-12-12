Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market to Grow at 11.1% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2030” is projected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This report offers a comprehensive look at the brain tumor therapeutics market, highlighting its current status and future potential. It is segmented by therapy type (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy), patient age (adult and pediatric), and end users (hospitals and home care settings). The analysis spans major global regions and key countries, examining market drivers, restraints, regulatory scenarios, and competitive dynamics. It also evaluates the market shares of leading companies and identifies long-term opportunities and challenges in the industry.

This report is especially relevant now as the brain tumor therapeutics industry is undergoing a transformative shift. Breakthroughs in immunotherapy, targeted treatments, and advanced drug delivery systems are redefining how brain tumors are treated. Promising clinical trial results and recent FDA approvals, particularly for pediatric and central nervous system cancers, highlight a rapidly evolving landscape. Understanding the intersection of innovation, cost effectiveness, and patient accessibility is crucial for stakeholders aiming to navigate and capitalize on this dynamic market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Brain Tumor Cases: The global rise in brain tumor diagnoses, especially among aging populations, is driving demand for advanced treatments. Improved imaging and diagnostic tools are also contributing to higher detection rates, making therapeutic solutions more essential than ever.

Increasing R&D Spending by Market Players: Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing in brain tumor research, focusing on innovative therapies like gene editing, immunotherapy, and AI-driven drug development. This surge in R&D is expanding the treatment pipeline and accelerating clinical advances.

Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending: Governments worldwide are boosting funding for brain tumor research through grants, infrastructure support, and fast-track regulatory approvals. Combined with private sector investment, this is fostering innovation and improving access to cutting-edge therapies.

Request a sample copy of the global market for brain tumor therapeutics report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.5 billion Market size forecast $4.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Therapy Type, Patient Age, End User, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Middle East and Africa Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Brain Tumor Cases

Increasing R&D Spending by Market Players

Rise in Government Funding and Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

Interesting facts:

Innovative Delivery Methods: Due to the challenges posed by the blood-brain barrier and the aggressive nature of brain tumors, researchers are exploring unconventional therapeutic delivery methods such as focused ultrasound, engineered nanoparticles, and immune cell-based "Trojan horses" to directly target tumor sites.

Therapeutic Innovation Potential: These novel approaches highlight the unique potential for therapeutic innovation in the brain tumor treatment industry, aiming to overcome traditional limitations and improve treatment efficacy.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for brain tumor therapeutics was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The increasing incidence of brain tumor and research collaborations were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Market restraints such as inadequate treatment options for brain tumors and the high cost of brain cancer drugs, were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size. In contrast, the opportunities in the market include rising competition from generics.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The brain tumor therapeutics market is segmented by therapy type into chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. The patient age market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. End users include hospitals and home care settings.

Which therapy type will be dominant through 2030?

Chemotherapy is the dominant type of therapy in brain tumor therapeutics.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 56.7% of the global market for brain tumor therapeutics in 2024.

Market leaders include:

AMGEN INC.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC.

BAXTER

BAYER AG

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SERVIER LABORATORIES

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Related Reports:

Anti-Parkinson's Drugs: Global Markets to 2030: The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global anti-Parkinson’s drugs market, highlighting trends, challenges, and growth projections. The market is segmented by drug class including dopaminergic agents, dopamine agonists, COMT inhibitors, MAO B inhibitors, anticholinergics, and others, and by region covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. It also explores ESG developments, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, with detailed company profiles including financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets: This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global biologic therapeutic drug market, highlighting key trends, challenges, and growth drivers. It segmented by product type (e.g., monoclonal antibodies, vaccines), source (mammalian, microbial), application (oncology, autoimmune diseases), and region. The study covers major geographic markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. It also explores ESG developments, emerging technologies, and provides a competitive landscape overview with company profiles, financials, and recent developments of leading market players.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.