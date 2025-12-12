Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, and Thermo Fisher Propel Safety and Automation in Blood Collection Tubes—New Market Report Highlights $7Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Blood Collection Tubes Market is experiencing rapid development in response to the increasing demands of modern healthcare systems. With a focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency, industry stakeholders are driving innovation in workflow integration, compliance, and safety. This comprehensive market research report provides actionable insights for decision-makers to navigate these changes effectively, supporting strategic planning and competitive advantage in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Market Snapshot

The global blood collection tubes market has seen significant growth, expanding from USD 4.18 billion in 2024 to USD 4.46 billion in 2025. Forecasts suggest a robust CAGR of 7.08%, leading to an estimated valuation of USD 7.23 billion by 2032. Key drivers of this expansion include rising diagnostic volumes, personalized medicine adoption, and stringent regulatory oversight, which are reshaping procurement criteria and prompting strategic investments in advanced additive formulations, enhanced traceability, and performance optimization.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Innovations such as automated cap pierce systems and increased compatibility with point-of-care technology are addressing laboratory demands for optimized workflows and faster turnaround.

Advancements in material science are providing safety and environmental benefits with lightweight plastic tubes and chemically resistant glass options.

Distinct requirements among end users, from blood banks to home care, influence procurement, automation compatibility, and customization needs.

Manufacturers focusing on vertical integration, digital traceability, and regional distribution enhance reliability and compliance within global market operations.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Blood Collection Tubes market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

AdvaCare Pharma

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Biosigma S.p.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CML BIOTECH LIMITED

Convergent Technologies GmbH

Corning Incorporated

FL Medical S.R.L.

Greiner Bio One International Gmbh

Haemonetics Corporation

Labtech S.r.l.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Merck KGaA.

Micsafe Medical Group

Nanjing Vazyme Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Nipro Medical Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Radiometer Medical ApS

SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG

Simport, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

