Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, and Thermo Fisher Propel Safety and Automation in Blood Collection Tubes—New Market Report Highlights $7Billion Opportunity

The blood collection tubes market presents opportunities through innovation in automated systems, advanced materials, and digital traceability to enhance workflow efficiency and compliance. Demand is driven by personalized medicine, diagnostic volume growth, and regulatory needs, with a focus on agility and regional adaptation.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blood Collection Tubes Market is experiencing rapid development in response to the increasing demands of modern healthcare systems. With a focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency, industry stakeholders are driving innovation in workflow integration, compliance, and safety. This comprehensive market research report provides actionable insights for decision-makers to navigate these changes effectively, supporting strategic planning and competitive advantage in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Market Snapshot

The global blood collection tubes market has seen significant growth, expanding from USD 4.18 billion in 2024 to USD 4.46 billion in 2025. Forecasts suggest a robust CAGR of 7.08%, leading to an estimated valuation of USD 7.23 billion by 2032. Key drivers of this expansion include rising diagnostic volumes, personalized medicine adoption, and stringent regulatory oversight, which are reshaping procurement criteria and prompting strategic investments in advanced additive formulations, enhanced traceability, and performance optimization.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • Innovations such as automated cap pierce systems and increased compatibility with point-of-care technology are addressing laboratory demands for optimized workflows and faster turnaround.
  • Advancements in material science are providing safety and environmental benefits with lightweight plastic tubes and chemically resistant glass options.
  • Distinct requirements among end users, from blood banks to home care, influence procurement, automation compatibility, and customization needs.
  • Manufacturers focusing on vertical integration, digital traceability, and regional distribution enhance reliability and compliance within global market operations.
Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages185
Forecast Period2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$4.46 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$7.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.0%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Blood Collection Tubes market report include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Biosigma S.p.A.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • CML BIOTECH LIMITED
  • Convergent Technologies GmbH
  • Corning Incorporated
  • FL Medical S.R.L.
  • Greiner Bio One International Gmbh
  • Haemonetics Corporation
  • Labtech S.r.l.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Merck KGaA.
  • Micsafe Medical Group
  • Nanjing Vazyme Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Nipro Medical Corporation
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Radiometer Medical ApS
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • Simport, Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k37smr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Blood Collection Tubes Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blood Bank
                            
                            
                                Blood Banking
                            
                            
                                Blood Collection
                            
                            
                                Blood Collection Tube
                            
                            
                                Laboratory Equipment
                            
                            
                                Phlebotomy
                            
                            
                                Plasma Separation Tube
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading