Consolidated Theatres Presents New Loyalty Experience Packed With Epic Perks

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned for delivering “rewarding” cinematic experiences for over a century in Hawaiʻi, Consolidated Theatres, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI), is rolling out the red carpet for audiences with an all-new loyalty rewards program that’s even more epic! Guests can choose from a Free-to-Join program or the first ever Premium Membership offering—the ultimate way to maximize moviegoing enjoyment. Whichever rewards route is preferred, they both pack in big perks and place the guest in the director’s chair. Program participants earn points, allowing them to spend on movie tickets or food and beverage, as they choose. The new Loyalty Experience will launch December 11, 2025, and Consolidated Theatres is making the sign-up seamless.

When guests sign up for the new Free-to-Join Program or Premium Membership, they are greeted with a complimentary Welcome Popcorn, plus a Free refill (a $25.50 value). Those who register during the first week of the new loyalty launch—December 11-18, 2025—for the Free to Join option will get a 100-point bonus credit to their account ($5 value). Consolidated Theatres will add another 100-point credit for those selecting the Paid Premium Membership. Also, these early ‘Founding Members’ of the new rewards program will be treated to additional special perks throughout the launch window. First up for these founders are free screenings of hit films How to Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World Rebirth, KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along, and A Minecraft Movie. Founding Members can catch one or all of these films compliments of Consolidated from December 11-17, 2025 at participating theatres: Consolidated Theatres Kapolei, Pearlridge, Mililani with TITAN LUXE and Ward with TITAN LUXE.

“Although our traditional Cinema Extras rewards has always been a crowd pleaser, our valued guests deserve the star treatment, and we’ve designed a loyalty program that truly delivers just that,” said Consolidated Theatres Regional Manager Rod Tengan. “We’re honored to invite audiences into a next-level experience as we head into the holiday movie season and a new year of cinema excellence.”

While prior Cinema Extras rewards have expired, with this transition to an exciting all-new point structure—now spendable like cash towards a guest’s choice of movie tickets, concessions, food or non-alcoholic beverages, instead of a fixed item— Consolidated’s guests now have more flexibility as they save!

FREE TO JOIN option

Earn one point for every dollar spent—plus earn twice the points for any movie ticket purchased on the Consolidated Theatres website or app

Endless Birthday Popcorn - enough for two

Extra Ticket Discounts on Mahalo Tuesdays

Exclusive member perks

PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP option at $11.99 per month – In addition to Free to Join benefits, unlock:

One FREE movie ticket every month, discounted tickets for family and friends (up to 4 monthly), plus exclusive member perks

Savings of 10% off food and drink purchases (excluding alcohol)

Surprise Monthly Mystery Perks featuring BOGO deals and more emailed to member in-boxes

Free sweet treats awarded during membership Anniversary Month

Mahalo Tuesdays AND Wednesdays! Premium Members will get an extra day of ticket deals on Wednesdays —with 50% off movie tickets on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays (some studio restrictions may apply).



Please visit www.consolidatedtheatres.com for instructions on how to sign up for the new loyalty experience and join the fun as Consolidated Theatres continues its rich tradition of entertaining Hawaiʻi for over 100 years in even more "rewarding" ways!

About Consolidated Theatres

An affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), Consolidated Theatres has provided entertainment to Hawaiʻi since 1917. Consolidated Theatres operates nearly 100 screens across the state with theaters on Oʻahu. For more information about Consolidated Theatres, please visit www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com or follow Consolidated Theatres on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@consolidatedHI) and on TikTok .

