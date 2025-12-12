Polish leaders in Davos during the World Economic Forum

DAVOS, Switzerland, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) will take place in Switzerland in January 2026, once again gathering global leaders from business, politics, science and culture for one of the world’s most influential annual conversations. This year, the Polish business and expert community aims to further strengthen the country’s international visibility by launching the Leaders Forum powered by Poland, which will be held from 19 to 23 January 2026 as an accompanying initiative to the World Economic Forum. This 5-day event is organized by the Center for International Relations Foundation and THINKTANK, with Autopay, Adamed and the Żabka Group as key partners.

The official discussions in Davos this year will address the main global challenges: cooperation in an increasingly competitive environment, the search for new sources of growth, investment in human capital, the responsible development of innovation and the stabilization of the international order.

The purpose of the Leaders Forum powered by Poland is to strengthen Poland’s role in the global debate and to present the country as a new European growth leader and an innovation hub for Central and Eastern Europe. The forum will bring together leaders from the worlds of business, politics, science and culture, offering a platform for international dialogue.

From the vantage point of Polish business

The following are key partners of the Leaders Forum powered by Poland:

Autopay, a European brand with Polish roots building a comprehensive fintech ecosystem,





a European brand with Polish roots building a comprehensive fintech ecosystem, Adamed, an innovative Polish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with an international footprint,





an innovative Polish pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with an international footprint, Żabka Group, one of Europe’s leading players in modern convenience retail.





“Our mission is to connect businesses and consumers within a fintech partnership ecosystem which saves time and supports mutual growth. Drawing on our advanced technological capabilities, experience in processing large transaction volumes and future-oriented architecture, we are steadily ramping up our position as a global player. We are executing an ambitious international expansion strategy, growing our operations across Europe, South America, Southeast Asia and the Arabian Peninsula. Our presence in Davos, a key global venue for debate on the economy and innovation, is a natural step for a company focused on international growth,” says Wojciech Murawski, co-CEO of Autopay.

Source: Autopay

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/013aec9e-182f-457f-9fcb-74839ac901bd