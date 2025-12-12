Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE); CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX); Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR); StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/alexandria-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that while the Company provided investors with overwhelmingly positive material information concerning Alexandria’s expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company’s real estate operations, while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company’s claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with Alexandria’s Megacampus™ strategy.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), shares prior to January 27, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/alexandria-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ARE $ARE #AlexandriaRealEstateEquities

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), prior to June 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/carmax-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CarMax recklessly overstated its growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, positive statements about CarMax’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times when made.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), prior to June 20, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/carmax-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CarMax $KMX #KMX

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB), shares on or near the Company’s September 17, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/stubhub-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? It is alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, StubHub (NYSE: STUB), through certain of its officers, either made or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s free cash flow in its Form 424B4 (the “Form 424B4”) filed with the SEC in connection with its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Specifically, StubHub stated that the Company’s Trailing Twelve Month (“TTM”) free cash flow was less impacted by seasonality and seller payments, stating, in relevant part, that “TTM free cash flow provides a longer-term view of our business that is less impacted by the seasonality of GMS and seller payments.”

The truth emerged on November 13, 2025, when StubHub issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 in which the Company revealed free cash flow of negative $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, representing a 143% decrease from the Company’s free cash flow in the third quarter of 2024.

It is alleged that certain of StubHub’s officers, breached their fiduciary duties owed to StubHub, when they willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements that failed to disclose that: (1) StubHub’s vendors were changing the timing for their payments; (2) StubHub’s free cash flow was severely impacted by these timing changes; and (3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading. As a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Additionally, it is alleged that certain of StubHub’s officers willfully or recklessly caused the Company to fail to maintain adequate internal controls while three of the Individual Defendants engaged in improper insider sales, netting total proceeds of approximately $632,452.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB), shares on or near the Company’s September 17, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/stubhub-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $STUB #STUB #StubHub

